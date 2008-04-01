The Office's Angela Kinsey enjoys a 'girls-only' baby shower
The Office's Angela Kinsey, 36, enjoyed a girls-only baby shower Saturday with cast-mates, friends and relatives as they celebrated the impending birth of her first daughter due May 9th. The shower was held at co-star Jenna Fischer‘s Los Angeles home where the guests enjoyed tea sandwiches from Paddington's Tea Room.
Angela's co-star Kate Flannery told People at the Humane Society's 22nd Genesis Awards:
Kate, who gave the mother-to-be a baby sized pink robe with rabbit ears, mentioned a little about the decorations saying that there were "white and pink roses everywhere." When asked how Angela was doing nearing the end of her pregnancy, Kate commented:
Kate added:
The shower was hosted by Jenna and Angela's sister-in-law Susanne Daniels. Angela is married to television writer Warren Lieberstein, 39.
Source: People
