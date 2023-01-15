Angela Bassett on Her Kids Following in Acting Footsteps: 'Whatever They Want to Do — I Support Them'

The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star spoke with PEOPLE Saturday at the BAFTA Tea Party about her kids and Golden Globes win

By
and Alex Cramer
Published on January 15, 2023 12:31 PM
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 14: Angela Bassett attends The BAFTA Tea Party at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage)
Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage

Angela Bassett is a supportive mother, whatever her children decide to do with their lives.

The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star, 64, opened up to PEOPLE about her two kids — fraternal twins Bronwyn Golden Vance and Slater Josiah Vance, 16 — and what it would be like to see them follow in her Hollywood footsteps during the BAFTA Tea Party 2023 on Saturday.

"They want to follow the success, but whether it be acting, I don't get any clues to that right now," Bassett says of their interests. "It's a little music, a little sports. But whatever they want to do, I support them."

Bassett, who took home the award for best supporting actress in a drama film during Tuesday's Golden Globes, adds that she celebrated her victory with her kids by her side. Bassett has been nominated for one other Golden Globe throughout her career and took it home in 1993 for her role in What's Love Got to Do with It.

"Actually, I went home and hugged my kids," she tells PEOPLE of her post-awards celebration. "They were really excited for mom to bring home a statue."

Bassett's latest career milestone came months after she wowed audiences with her performance as Queen Ramonda in the Marvel sequel, which was filmed and released after the shocking 2020 death of Chadwick Boseman. For the award, the actress was up against Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin), Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Dolly De Leon (Triangle of Sadness) and Carey Mulligan (She Said).

Slater Vance, Angela Bassett, Bronwyn Vance and Courtney B. Vance attend the Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's "Black Panther" - Arrivals on January 29, 2018 in Hollywood, California
David Crotty/Patrick McMullan

During her speech at the event, Bassett paid tribute to the late star, sharing that she and her castmates were "surrounded each and every day by the light and spirit of Chadwick Boseman."

"We have joy in knowing that with this historic Black Panther series, it is a part of his legacy that he helped to lead us to," Bassett said. "We showed the world what Black united leadership [looks like] beyond, behind and in front of the camera."

"To the Marvel fans, thank you for embracing this character and showing so much love," she continued. "We just made history with this nomination and this award. It belongs to all of us."

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 14: Angela Bassett arrives at the The BAFTA Tea Party at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)
Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

At the BAFTA Tea Party, Bassett elaborated on what that moment represented to her, sharing that it "absolutely" meant more because of Boseman.

"It's a little bit more than the movie that you do, the role that you take on," Bassett says. "With King T'Challa, with Chadwick, it's just a little bit more about hardening our soul in humanity, and he's on display and was involved in the making of the film."

The Wakanda Forever star, outside of earning love at award shows, is raising her two kids alongside husband Courtney B. Vance, to whom she has been married since 1997.

While they may not be actors quite yet, both teens have shown a passion for music, as Slater released his first album, Journey 2 Forever, in 2021. The next year, he shared an EP titled Holehearted.

"Folks, he's done it again," Vance captioned an Instagram post featuring a song from the album. "A big congratulations to my son @slater.vance and his producer @wcab1_music for their second major production, Holehearted."

