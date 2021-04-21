Angela Bassett Says She's the ‘Good Cop’ in Raising Twins with Husband Courtney B. Vance

Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance each have their own way of parenting.

On Tuesday, Bassett, 62, appeared virtually on The Late Late Show with James Corden where she explained how she and her actor husband, 61, go about disciplining their 15-year-old twins, Bronwyn and Slater.

"He is usually pretty calm but he is consistent," the 9-1-1 star said of Vance. "For instance, right now he's 2,500 miles or so away in Chicago and he can still get them to hop to it."

"Meanwhile," Bassett added, "I'm 25 feet away and I either have to guilt trip them or pull things away or just leave the room, just throw my hands up and go to my own corner and try to think of some other way to get them to do what they know they need to do."

But Bassett, who has been married to Vance for nearly 25 years, insisted to James Corden that she's "the good cop" to her son and daughter. "I tell them, 'I am your good time, so you don't wanna mess with me,'" she said with a laugh. "I'm your good time."

Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance with their kids

While Bassett and Vance have each pursued a successful career in acting (Bassett currently stars in Fox's 9-1-1, while Vance stars in HBO's Lovecraft Country), the Black Panther star recently said that she's nudging her kids into a musical path after they responded positively to her jazz-centric Disney/Pixar movie Soul.

"They loved it. They both play the piano and rap and play guitar, so they have a little musical interest that I drill into them, that I insist upon!" she said during E!'s red carpet coverage before the 2021 Golden Globes in February. "But I thought maybe they wouldn't get into it because it's jazz … but surprisingly they loved it. They got a lot of the themes, a lot of the ideas from it and really appreciated it."

Bassett has also previously opened up about her decades-long marriage to Vance and the secret behind their inspiring romance.

"Staying together so long, whether in the industry or not, I think the important thing is that you gotta marry the right person," she said on PEOPLE (the TV Show!) last October. "Make sure you're both looking in the same direction, basically. You're not clones of each other, but you have similar or closest similar belief systems and, you know, pleasant personalities. Because we all have strengths, strengths and weaknesses, and we want to support one another. But I think also recognizing that we are each individuals, we have our individual dreams and desires and hopes and ways of, of doing things."