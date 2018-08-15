Angaleena Presley has a bun in the oven!

The Pistol Annies singer, 41, is pregnant with her second child and first with husband Jordan Powell, her rep confirms to PEOPLE. The couple’s little one is due in January.

Presley announced the news alongside bandmates Miranda Lambert and Ashley Monroe on stage at a concert on Saturday, and tells PEOPLE now that she’s been craving smoothies and pasta during her pregnancy.

“I’ve been eating [spaghetti] every other meal (even for breakfast),” she says. “I also started craving this pizza in a box that my mom used to make when I was little. I had to look up online where to get it and then I want to three different stores before I finally found it. I bought five of them and they’re already gone.”

In the exciting reveal, Lambert, 34, brought Presley and Monroe on stage during her Bandwagon Tour show in Dallas, telling the crowd before motioning to Presley’s baby belly, “Since we’re at a hometown show and both of them are married to Texans, we wanted to share some big news with you. See, one of us is drinking, one of us is smoking and one of us is not taking our pill! Holler Annie’s having a baby, everybody!”

Powell and Presley tied the knot in 2012. She also has an 11-year-old son named Jed from a previous relationship, whom she raves is “so excited to be a big brother” to the new baby.

“A long time ago, Lori McKenna, one of my favorite artist/songwriter moms, told me it would be easier to have another one when my first one was old enough to babysit. I guess I took that to heart,” Presley shared in a press release.

But another child was something the country artist wasn’t sure about due to her age. “When I turned 40, my husband and I decided to put the decision to have a baby in the hands of fate,” she says. “A year and a half after we ‘stopped being careful’ we were blessed with two pink lines. To say the least, we were both shocked and overjoyed.”

“As an outspoken, female artist, I feel like this is just one more thing that I’m meant to take on in this life. I’m ready to rock being an older mom,” Presley adds.

Pistol Annies Courtesy Angaleena Presley

While the couple are keeping mum on the baby’s sex for now, Presley is making it clear that some hometown cuisine will be on his or her future plate — but not for a while.

“My husband and I are thrilled to be taking this journey together. That said, he’s in training to NOT feed the baby any Texas BBQ until it’s safe,” she jokes in the press release.

Pistol Annies have been working on finishing up their first album since 2013’s Annie Up, while Presley has also been working on solo material. She’s set to appear in the U.K. this September to perform both in London and during The Long Road Festival in Leicestershire.