It'll Be a Girl for Pistol Annies Singer Angaleena Presley — See the Sweet Reveal Photo

Pistol Annies is adding another member to their girl gang!

Second-time mom-to-be Angaleena Presley is expecting a daughter, she shared with PEOPLE alongside a photo of the exciting reveal party, attended by close friends and family including her bandmate Ashley Monroe.

Presley and her 11-year-old son Jed cut into a cake to reveal a pink center, which received cheers from the surrounding audience. The baby girl on the way, who’s due to arrive in January, is the first child together for the singer and husband Jordan Powell.

“We both guessed boy. I had a gut feeling that it was a girl but remained in denial until the moment it was confirmed,” Presley, 42, tells PEOPLE exclusively. “We had a whole list of boy names but hadn’t really even scratched the surface on girl names.”

“The moment we found out was glorious,” she recalls. “We were surrounded by close friends and family and there was a literal gasp when big brother cut the cake and revealed that we were having a girl. The whole rest of the day was filled with talk of tea parties and frilly hand-me-downs.”

Presley’s rep confirmed to PEOPLE last month that she was expecting, with the singer revealing the news herself alongside bandmates Monroe, 31, and Miranda Lambert on stage at a concert.

In the exciting reveal, Lambert, 34, brought Presley and Monroe on stage during her Bandwagon Tour show in Dallas, telling the crowd before motioning to Presley’s baby belly, “Since we’re at a hometown show and both of them are married to Texans, we wanted to share some big news with you.”

She continued, “See, one of us is drinking, one of us is smoking and one of us is not taking our pill! Holler Annie’s having a baby, everybody!”

Presley opened up to PEOPLE following her pregnancy reveal about her (very specific) cravings this time around — including spaghetti, which she has “been eating [for] every other meal (even for breakfast).”

“I also started craving this pizza in a box that my mom used to make when I was little,” she confessed. “I had to look up online where to get it and then I want to three different stores before I finally found it. I bought five of them and they’re already gone.”

Pistol Annies have been working on finishing up their first album since 2013’s Annie Up, while Presley has also been working on solo material. She’s set to appear in the U.K. this week to perform both in London and during The Long Road Festival in Leicestershire.