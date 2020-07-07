Palm Springs Star Andy Samberg Jokes About Importance of 'Stretching First Thing in the Morning'

Andy Samberg is staying limber — but surprisingly, it's not for an onscreen role.

The actor and producer, 41, opens up to PEOPLE in this week's issue about his new film Palm Springs, as well as a morning ritual he has learned to incorporate into his life to be fully present for his daughter, whose birth PEOPLE confirmed in August 2017.

"Every week I'm injuring my neck and back picking up my kid," says Samberg. "I definitely have reached the age where I should be stretching first thing in the morning, every day, if I'm going to be picking up a child."

"And sometimes I remember to do that and on those days, I feel like a good dad," adds the father of one. "[But] on the days that I don't do it ... there's a lot of, 'No, I can't pick you up right now, sweetie.' "

"When I talk to my parents, my dad's just like, 'Oh yeah. It's just going to get way worse. So enjoy what you have.' Oh, sweet, thanks," jokes the Brooklyn Nine-Nine star.

As for how he and wife Joanna Newsom split up parenting duties, the couple have "been trading off" getting up early in the morning with their little girl for "the last few months, which has been pretty awesome."

But luckily, "The child has been sleeping a little later these days, which is a godsend," Samberg tells PEOPLE. "I don't even really even tell our other friends with kids because it's the last thing you want to hear. But like this morning, she got up around 8, which is really late for a 3-year-old."

"Some mornings you do it all together as a family, but it's been very nice in terms of, like, tonight I can stay up a little later and know that I don't have to get up super early," he adds of his parenting dynamic with Newsom, 38.

The Saturday Night Live alum says he and his wife discuss their gratitude a lot amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, as they are thankful "to have good health, a family and a roof over our heads, and [for] getting to do what we love for a living," among other things.

"A lot of these days are with the family, with my wife and daughter. Like sitting out in the sun or something, dancing in the kitchen," Samberg says. "But I would say I feel [moments of bliss] a lot these days. That's the one true silver lining of being home bound — so much wonderful family time."