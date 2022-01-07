The Hotel Transylvania: Transformania star tells PEOPLE in this week's issue, on newsstands Friday, that "it's been a really cool thing" to see his daughter's love for The Nutcracker

Andy Samberg Says His Daughter Is 'Obsessed' with The Nutcracker: 'It's Only Growing'

Andy Samberg's little girl is The Nutcracker's No. 1 fan!

In a joint interview with his Hotel Transylvania: Transformania costar Selena Gomez, featured in this week's issue of PEOPLE, Samberg, 43, reveals that his 4-year-old daughter is "obsessed" with the famous ballet and its music.

"It's going on three years now, she's obsessed with The Nutcracker," the comedian says of his daughter, whose birth PEOPLE confirmed in August 2017. "I keep expecting it to tail off, but instead, it's only growing."

"I know that music now so well and I have to say it's so good, so much of movie scoring.... I see the influence of The Nutcracker and Tchaikovsky, it's been a really cool thing to see through her eyes, but also just to learn about as an adult getting more into it," he adds.

Samberg says while his family is "mostly just listening to the music" as of now, the couple plans to take their daughter to the show in the future.

"We're hoping once it's safe, we're going to take her to see the ballet," he says. "She's definitely her mother's daughter."

Elsewhere in Samberg's interview, the actor shares his thoughts on TikTok and why he is "not yet" ready to join the popular social media platform.

"Like most people, I have very mixed emotions about social media in general," the Brooklyn Nine-Nine star says. "I find that anytime I engage with it, it ends up making me feel worse about myself. So TikTok seems really awesome, but I'm also like, 'I don't want to be the old guy at the club.' "

Samberg returns as the voice of Jonathan in the fourth and final installment in the Hotel Transylvania franchise, which begins streaming on Prime Video on Jan. 14.