Andy Roddick Dresses Up as Cinderella for Daughter Stevie's 3rd Birthday

"She has these grown adults wrapped around her tiny little finger," Brooklyn Decker shared

Andy Roddick loves playing dress-up with daughter Stevie!

On Friday, the retired tennis player's wife, Brooklyn Decker, shared an adorable photo of the daddy-daughter duo rocking some princess dresses while celebrating Stevie's 3rd birthday. Roddick cosplayed as Cinderella while little Stevie wore a Princess Elsa dress from Frozen.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"She has these grown adults wrapped around her tiny little finger. This is 3 🎉," Decker shared on Instagram, sharing photos of other family members in princess costumes.

The Grace and Frankie star, 32, and Roddick, 38, have been married since 2009 and also share 5-year-old son Hank.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In February, Decker’s mom Tessa hilariously requested that the couple give her more grandkids in a comment on one of Decker's Instagram posts. At the time, the actress had shared a snapshot of Roddick reading by a roaring fireplace and captioned it, “It’s like he’s TRYING to seduce me.”

Tessa saw an opportunity, dropping a comment that read, “Yes!! More grand babies please?? ❤️,” as spotted by the Instagram account Comments by Celebs.

Decker hilariously responded, "Ew mom," before further remarking, "Someone please report my mom she is out of control."

The Just Go With It star has previously opened up about the challenges of juggling a career and two kids.

“It’s utterly exhausting. But wonderful. It’s so much fun, and every cliché is true. Every cliché in the book that they say,” she told PEOPLE in July 2018 at the launch of her Finery app in Culver City, California.