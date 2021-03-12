Surprise! Tennis Star Andy Murray and Wife Kim Welcome Their Fourth Baby

Andy Murray and his wife Kim also share daughters Sophia, 5, and Edie, 3, as well as son Teddy, 1

Baby makes six for the Murray household!

Andy Murray, 33, and his wife Kim have welcomed their fourth child together, a rep for the tennis star confirms to PEOPLE. No other details — including the sex and date of birth — were provided.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Speaking with the U.K.'s The Times in October, Murray opened up about how his family handled the lockdown brought on by the coronavirus pandemic last year.

"At the time coronavirus started I was rehabbing, and I was actually fine missing tennis, because everybody else was missing it as well. I just got to spend lots of time with my family at home," he said at the time.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Image zoom Credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

The athlete also shared what it was like adding their third child to the mix.

"It can be difficult because the eldest are always wanting — and getting — your attention, whereas the youngest one is left fighting for it a little bit more," said Murray. "But he's a lot more interested in the active stuff, so far. He's always moving around, and gets motivated by balls all around him. He just wants to throw and chase balls the whole time, whereas the two girls were a little bit more mellow [at his age] — so it's quite different."