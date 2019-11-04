Family of Five! Andy Murray and Wife Kim Sears Murray Welcome a Son

And baby makes three kids for Andy Murray!

The professional tennis player, 32, and his wife Kim Sears Murray have welcomed their third child and first son, Murray’s mother Judy confirmed Monday morning, according to the BBC.

The proud grandmother shared that the “lovely, happy, healthy baby boy” was born “a few days ago” in London, where the couple resides with their two older children: a 2-year-old daughter and her big sister 3½-year-old Sophia Olivia.

“I’ll leave it to Andy and Kim to fill in all the details,” Judy told BBC Radio Scotland’s Mornings, with Kaye Adams. “It’s lovely news, lovely to have a little boy to go with the two little girls.”

A rep for Murray did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Image zoom Karwai Tang/WireImage

Image zoom Andy Murray Ella Ling/BPI/REX/Shutterstock

Murray — who tied the knot with Kim in April 2015 — announced in January during an emotional press conference that he planned to retire from tennis after enduring a long struggle with hip pain. While competing in the Australian Open that month, he fell to Roberto Bautista Agut in the first round, and revealed the match might be the final of his competitive career.

At the time, Murray told reporters in Melbourne: “If this was my last match, this was a great way to end. I gave literally everything I had. It wasn’t enough on this night.”

The star then teased a career decision in the then-coming weeks, detailing to reporters that he was weighing two options — one being undergoing another surgery, which he ultimately decided to go through with later that month.

“I underwent a hip resurfacing surgery in London yesterday morning … feeling a bit battered and bruised just now but hopefully that will be the end of my hip pain 😀,” he captioned an Instagram photo of himself in a hospital bed, sharing, “I now have a metal hip.”

Image zoom Andy Murray James Gourley/BPI/REX/Shutterstock

Murray’s decorated career includes a clinching of three Grand Slam titles and two gold medals at the 2012 and 2016 Summer Olympics, where he bested Roger Federer and Juan Martín del Potro, respectively.

At the 2012 US Open, he became the first British player in 35 years to take home the win in a Grand Slam singles tournament, making him the only British male to, during the Open Era, become a Grand Slam singles champ.

In 2013, Murray became the first British player to win a Wimbledon senior singles title since 1977 — as well as the first British player to win a Wimbledon’s men’s singles title in 77 years. He is also the only male player in history to win the US Open and a gold medal at the Olympics in a single year.

Last month, the athlete competed in the European Open, where he beat Stan Wawrinka, and next, he is set to represent Great Britain in the upcoming Davis Cup beginning Nov. 18.