Andy Grammer Reveals Pregnant Wife Aijia Uses a Zofran Pump for Hyperemesis Gravidarum

Aijia Grammer is one prepared mama-to-be.

The singer, who is also the wife of musician Andy Grammer, previously revealed to PEOPLE that she is suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum — a pregnancy complication that causes severe nausea — in her current pregnancy with their second daughter.

To combat the condition on the go, Andy, 35, shared in an Instagram video on Wednesday evening that Aijia, 33, is leveraging the use of a Zofran pump.

“My wife has #HyperemesisGravidarum a fairly rare condition that effects 2 percent of women in pregnancy. She calls it barf jail. She’s constantly nauseous and for the first 3 months had to be on an IV at our house. She has since graduated to a Zofran pump which is connected to her 24 hours a day for the last 4 months,” Grammer wrote in the caption of a video of his wife in the car, holding up her device.

“To her and all women in general … THANK YOU for all the extra burdens you take on in pregnancy bringing humans into this world,” the “Keep Your Head Up” hitmaker added. “Also drop a comment about how damn cute @aijiaofficial is. She is stunning, Zofran pump and all.”

The Grammers confirmed their second daughter on the way exclusively to PEOPLE in October. The baby will join 2-year-old big sister Louisiana “Louie” K.

At the time, the mom-to-be said she was just starting to “come back to Earth,” calling the first few months of her pregnancy “not my best season.”

“We’ve had so much help from family and friends, and my mom lives next door,” Aijia shared. “It’s been a strange thing for me to have music coming out and all these beautiful things on social media, but I’m secretly in the bathroom puking my guts out.”

Added Andy, “[Aijia]’s pretty much been holed up in the house, unable to do much. She had a really tough first pregnancy, but at least we’ve understood it more [this time].”

Hyperemesis gravidarum — which has also been experienced by other famous moms like Amy Schumer, Ayesha Curry, Amber Rose and Kate Middleton — is characterized by intense nausea and vomiting, and can lead to dehydration and weight loss. There is no cure.

“It’s really, really hard,” Caitlin Dean, Vice Chair of the U.K. advocacy group Pregnancy Sickness Support, told PEOPLE in 2014 of the condition, which she suffered from in all three of her own pregnancies. “You’re happy to be pregnant, but at the same time you know you’ve got weeks or months of sickness ahead of you. It’s really bittersweet.”

“You want to build up your vitamin B6,” Dean recommended of how to deal with hyperemesis. “We advocate taking it in advance, so you’re taking it in the very early stages. And working with your doctor on what medications worked last time and having a plan on when you start those.”

She also shared that, unfortunately, “Once you have had [hyperemesis gravidarum] once, the chances of having it again are much, much higher.”