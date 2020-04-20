Andy Grammer's Wife Aijia Details 'Powerful' Home Birth with Baby No. 2 After Previous C-Section

Image zoom Tibrina Hobson/Getty

Delivering her second child was a once-in-a-lifetime experience for Andy Grammer‘s wife, Aijia.

The new mother of two, 33, shared a photograph of herself with 2-week-old daughter Israel “Izzy” Blue to her Instagram feed over the weekend, revealing that she had given birth at home after previously having a cesarean section with the couple’s now-2½-year-old daughter, Louisiana “Louie” K.

“I was scared to do a home birth (also known as a VBAC — specifically an HBAC) because I thought something was wrong w/me since my 1st labor with Louie had gone sideways. It ended w/all the interventions + ultimately a C-Section,” she began in the caption of the sweet photo. “Then you hear, ‘Once a C-section, always a C-section,’ right? I thought maybe I wasn’t capable of doing this 2nd birth without an epidural + a lot of the comforts + reassurance of a hospital. Our culture sometimes tells women that we aren’t able to give birth easily or safely on our own.”

She went on to recall her struggle with hyperemesis gravidarum, an extreme form of morning sickness in pregnancy, saying that the “idea” that she would need hospital assistance “was perhaps set in for me by the extraordinary amount of medical attn that my pregnancy required thanks to” hyperemesis.

“A condition of extreme nausea so debilitating, that you often feel ‘broken,’ even though reproductively there is nothing wrong with you,” Aijia said. “I was on a Zofran medical pump until about 2 weeks before delivery. I was so sick of needle pricking myself and feeling drowsy from the drugs, while simultaneously feeling grateful that I was privileged enough to afford it and get some nausea relief.”

Aijia then shared that she has “spent a lot of this year doing deep, emotional work to sort out why I thought I was not capable of having a happy + healthy birth like so many other women,” admitting that she felt like there “was something wrong with” her.

“I tried ALL the things: Hypnosis, therapy, craniosacral healing, chiropractic, acupuncture, pelvic floor physical therapy, shamans, books, affirmations, podcasts. You name it, I did it. If anyone had a suggestion of how to have a successful home birth, I listened,” Aijia wrote.

“And drumroll … that s— worked!” she added. “It wasn’t a traumatic event at all, it was beautiful. Easily one of the most powerful things I have ever done in my life. I changed the narrative about myself.”

“I say all this to encourage you that if there is something you believe you’re meant to do, but there is some sort of [deep-seated] thing holding you back, DIG IN,” the singer concluded. “That’s your work. You must comb through it. And no one else can do it for you.”

PEOPLE confirmed earlier this month that Aijia and Grammer, 36, had welcomed their second child on Friday, April 3, right after midnight. She weighed 7 lbs., 15 oz.

“I watched my GODDESS of a wife @aijiaofficial labor for 18 hours and deliver her like a champion. I caught [Izzy] with my own two hands in the tub and it was a profoundly beautiful experience. I am so blessed,” the “Keep Your Head Up” singer wrote on Instagram, in part, alongside their first public family photo.

On Sunday, the proud new father of two shared a selfie with his snoozing newborn, captioning it, “An infant feels like a gift that you slooooowly unwrap. Last night I just sang to her for about thirty minutes holding her little hands as she quietly stared back at me.”

“I don’t know what she perceives or understands but I’m pretty sure she can feel the love,” Grammer added. “She has already stolen my heart. ❤️#izzyinstagrammer“