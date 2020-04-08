Family of Four! Andy Grammer and Wife Aijia Welcome Daughter Israel Blue

Image zoom John Shearer/Getty

Andy Grammer is a dad again!

The “Keep Your Head Up” singer, 36, and his wife Aijia have welcomed their second child, daughter Israel “Izzy” Blue Grammer, PEOPLE confirms.

The new addition was born on Friday, April 3, right after midnight. She weighed 7 lbs., 15 oz.

Izzy joins 2½-year-old big sister Louisiana “Louie” K, whom Aijia has previously said will be “the perfect sister.”

Grammer and fellow musician Aijia, who wed in 2012, revealed the pregnancy exclusively to PEOPLE in October, when the proud father raved about welcoming another baby to his family.

“I am so excited. There’s nothing else in life that I would want to invest in more than little girls. There’s nothing better!” Grammer said. “It’s the best thing in the world to put your time into.”

Though the couple said they are excited about the new addition, they have been open about the ups and downs of second-time parenthood too. Aijia was diagnosed with hyperemesis gravidarum (a condition that causes severe nausea during pregnancy). “She had a really tough first pregnancy,” Grammer said in October. “But at least we’ve understood it more [this time].”

After Halloween, Aijia shared a photo showing off the family’s group costume, noting how medication has helped her through the pregnancy: “I walked more tonight than I have in 5 months … and it was only 3 blocks. While the medical tube I have is annoying, I’m really grateful for #zofran, which has allowed me to participate in my life again. #hyperemesisgravidarum did not win tonight.”

Grammer recently finished touring for his most recent album, Naive, and has said it can be difficult balancing fatherhood with being a musician. While touring, he said he flies home “pretty much once a week” to see his family.

In a December Instagram post of Grammer spending time with Louie, the “Honey, I’m Good” singer shared his affection for fatherhood: “Home. To quote my good friend @ben_rector ‘I have never known a love like this.’ ”

The singer-songwriter is now surrounded by girls in his house — a fate he previously told PEOPLE he felt was meant to be given his background.

“Growing up, I was super jock and very rough-and-tumble. My mom used to joke and say, ‘You’re going to have all girls!’ ” Grammer said. “My mom passed away 10 years ago, so I’m sure that she has her hand in making sure that [happened].”

Us was the first to report the birth.