Andy Grammer Reveals He and His Wife Aijia Are 'Working on' Having More Kids

Andy Grammer was feeling the love on Father’s Day.

“She just started saying ‘I love you’ unprompted,” the “Honey I’m Good” singer, 35, revealed to PEOPLE at the Radio Disney Music Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles of his 22-month-old daughter, Louisiana K. “It’s just too much. You can’t handle it. It’s the best.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Grammer family might soon be even cuter. When asked if he and his wife Aijia would like to have more kids, the answer was a resounding yes: “Of course, of course. We’re working on it, with my wife.”

Grammer was planning to spend Father’s Day with his family at the awards, but his little girl was sick and stayed

home with Mom. “She has a flu right now. She sounds like Donald Duck,” the singer jokes, adding that he wished it wasn’t the case: “She would have been here if she didn’t have the flu, so sad.”

But that didn’t stop Grammer from putting on a show-stopping performance for excited and screaming fans in the audience. He performed his latest single, "Don't Give Up on Me,", surrounded by a children’s choir at the CBS Studio Center.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Andy Grammer Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

RELATED: Andy Grammer Says His Worst Quality as a Parent Is Being a “Touring Musician”

The message of the song is something that Grammer takes to heart and tries to instill in his daughter.

“If you find something true, then all ages can get it,” he says. “So if you’re 5 or you’re 75, don’t give up on yourself, or don’t give up on me … [It’s] just like a universal truth that everybody needs a little kick, a little push, to say you can do it. Everybody needs that.”

Grammer adds to PEOPLE that he is already teaching Louie how persistence is an important part of life.

“I’m going to try and teach her that that’s the most important part of anything — it’s the persistence,” he says. “We have it up in a room. There’s a wall of what we think is really important, and there’s a bunch of stuff on there.”

RELATED VIDEO: Andy Grammer on How Daughter Louisiana Has Changed Him as a Musician

“We have Lua Getsinger, who’s a famous Bahá’í. We have Louis Armstrong, who we love,” he continues. “We have a photo of my mother and a photo of my wife’s great-grandmother who’s got a ‘Lu’ vibe in her name. And a quote on persistence.”

Being in the Grammer family has its fair share of perks. For example, his most recent “date nights” with his wife have been pretty adventurous — and multi-cultural!

“This song has been doing well overseas,” he tells PEOPLE. “So we just went and did promo in Paris, in Germany, and I brought my wife and my daughter for that. It was great.”