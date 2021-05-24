Andy Grammer Says 13-Month-Old Daughter Izzy 'Was a Champ' After Getting Second-Degree Burn on Her Hand

Andy Grammer says his toddler is "totally fine" after sustaining a second-degree burn on her hand.

On Monday, the "Honey, I'm Good" singer, 37, shared on Instagram that his 13-month-old daughter Israel "Izzy" Blue had an accident, leading to a stressful Sunday for him and his wife Aijia, with whom he also shares 3½-year-old daughter Louisiana "Louie" K.

Grammer posted a photo of himself in a hospital room, covering an electrical outlet on the wall with his foot, while Izzy stood pouting at the camera with her hand wrapped in gauze.

"Me: You just second degree burned your hand and no you cannot stick your gauze mitten into the socket here in the emergency room. Her: Don't hold me down bro," the dad of two joked in the caption.

Grammer added, "Doctors say will be totally fine. Honestly she was a champ about the whole thing. Also my wife @aijiaofficial is a saint. Sunday was a doozy. #girldad."

The singer-songwriter is surrounded by girls in his house — a fate he previously told PEOPLE in 2019 that he felt was meant to be, given his background.

"Growing up, I was super jock and very rough-and-tumble. My mom used to joke and say, 'You're going to have all girls!' " Grammer said at the time. "My mom passed away 10 years ago, so I'm sure that she has her hand in making sure that [happened]."