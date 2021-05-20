Andy Cohen Says He'd 'Call Almost Any' Real Housewife for Parenting Tips

When it comes to parenting, Andy Cohen already has a built-in support system: the Real Housewives!

During Thursday's episode of Garcelle Beauvais' podcast Going to Bed with Garcelle, Cohen, 52, shared which housewife from the Bravo franchise he would call if he needed parenting advice about his 2-year-old son Benjamin Allen.

"I would call almost any housewife for parenting advice," the dad of one said. "As dramatic as the Housewives are, I think one thing is they are all great parents."

Cohen said he would call whichever housewife was "nearest to me at the time."

"Also as parents, there's nothing that they wouldn't do," he continued. "I just feel like if I call any of them and said, 'I need your advice about Ben' everyone would be like, 'Oh my God, let me help.' "

As for Cohen, the Bravo star would do anything for his baby boy — including embarrassing himself in front of a "super hot guy."

During a recent episode of Conan, Cohen opened up about a flirting fail involving his son's diaper while the father-son duo were going out to dinner.

Cohen explained to host Conan O'Brien that he was taking his son out to a nearby diner when the awkward incident occurred.

"I was walking down the street with my son the other day, I was taking him to this diner around the corner for an early dinner on a Sunday," he began. "I didn't feel like bringing his diaper bag and I just put a diaper and some wipes in my pocket."

Andy Cohen and Ben Credit: Andy Cohen/Instagram

"I didn't realize but it was all coming out of my pocket on the street," Cohen said, motioning to his back pocket. "And of course it's when I'm checking out this super hot guy."

Despite Cohen's uncomfortable experiences, the talk show host can't get over his son's cuteness. Back in March, the father of one shared that Benjamin has started to say "I love you," which is "melting my heart."