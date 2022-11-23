Andy Cohen Explains Why He's Comfortable Sharing He Has a Nanny for His Kids: 'I Need Help'

Andy Cohen knows it takes a village when it comes to raising kids.

While chatting with PEOPLE about his Fresca Mixed canned cocktails, the dad of two, 54, spoke about having a nanny at home with his kids and why, unlike many stars, he's comfortable being open about the topic.

"I'm a single dad and so I need help," says Cohen, who is dad to daughter Lucy Eve, 6 months, and son Benjamin Allen, 3. "And I'm appreciative of the help that I have and I'm fortunate."

"I'm not only a single dad, but I have five serious jobs. But the good news about my jobs is that I'm really able to be in and out of the apartment all day," he explains.

"I'm with my kids in the morning. I get Ben ready for school. I take them to school every day. Every day I get two hours with him in the morning. And then we're back and forth during the day. He's in and out, I'm in and out. And then at night, I get to put him to bed," says Cohen. "So compared to a lot of working parents, I see my kids far more."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Cohen also talks about his Thanksgiving plans, praising his family for "saving me from having to fly home with two small kids" as his relatives will be joining him in New York City.

"I've never had Thanksgiving in New York. I'm always in St. Louis with my family. I'm going to have it at my house, and it's going to be great," he says.

"I like to have as many people around as possible," he adds of his Thanksgiving traditions. "[My kids] know that their extended family all loves them and they're around in their lives and they're present."

"And so I love it that Ben has built relationships with my friends that are his own relationships and he loves them and it's really great," Cohen continues. "And I need them, they're my village. I'm a single dad and I lean on them and they're there for me."

Becoming a father to Ben and Lucy has led Cohen to have a "total shift in priority," he admitted to PEOPLE in a previous interview.

"I'm choosing to stay home with them so much more than I ever would have," he said. "I was not someone who ever stayed at home, so my priorities have just totally changed."

Cohen also said one of the challenges he has had to face as a single parent is managing his time between his two children.

"Just when I think I've had a lot of really quality time with Ben, I have to go to Lucy and sit with her and I just want to look in her face and I want her to see me and hear my voice and know that I'm here," he said. "It's just about juggling time management with the two of them."