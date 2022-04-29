Andy Cohen Welcomes Second Baby: 'Meet My Daughter, Lucy Eve Cohen!'

Andy Cohen is adding to his family!

The Bravo personality, 53, welcomed a second baby, daughter Lucy Eve Cohen, on Friday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"HERE'S LUCY!!!!! Meet my daughter, Lucy Eve Cohen! She's 8 pounds 13 oz and was born at 5:13 pm in New York City!!!" Cohen captioned an Instagram post, featuring a picture of him cradling baby Lucy, on Friday.

He added, "Her big brother can't wait to meet her! Thank you to my rock star surrogate (ALL surrogates are rockstars, by the way) and everyone who helped make this miracle happen. I'm so happy."

Friend Anderson Cooper, who is also a dad of two, wished Cohen well in the comments section. "Amazing! Congratulations! Welcome Lucy!!!!" he wrote.

Cohen welcomed his first child, son Benjamin Allen, via surrogate on Feb. 4, 2019. At the time, he told PEOPLE he "didn't want to wait" any longer to become a father, even if it meant doing it as a single parent.

Andy Cohen Instagram Andy Cohen and Son Benjamin Allen | Credit: Andy Cohen Instagram

"It's not something in your mind — 'Oh, I want to do this alone.' But I like being alone," he explained. "I didn't want to wait. To me it would have to be a very special person to say, 'Let's do this together.' And I would love that, and that person could be having coffee down the street at this moment and I'll meet him soon."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday. And for more on Andy Cohen's baby news, listen to the episode below:

Cohen added that he "always knew [he] wanted a family" but "as a gay man, I never thought it was in the cards for me."

"When I came out to my parents in 1988, my mom said she had to mourn the life that I wasn't going to be able to have. And that life meant getting married and having kids," he recalled.

"[At that time] people were dying of AIDS; [that's] what was happening in the gay community. So all these years later, gay men are raising families and getting married. There were points where I thought that it was too late for me or that I was really focused on my career, and I was having too much fun to think about it. It was still there nagging at me in the back of my head."

RELATED VIDEO: Andy Cohen Gave Surrogacy Advice to Kandi Burruss but Didn't Tell Her He Was Going Through It Too

"Turning 50 also played a big part. I just realized that now was the time. From the time I decided, 'Okay, I'm doing this,' which was December 2017, for the entire year of 2018 I lived my life as though it was my last year on the planet," Cohen continued. "I knew that I was turning a page on that chapter in my life. It's not to say that I can't go to a party anymore, but things are changing."

Later, in December 2019, Cohen revealed on SiriusXM Radio Andy's Jeff Lewis Live that he had "at least one" embryo remaining, after his son was born that February.

"I'm thinking about it," said the Watch What Happens Live host at the time after Jeff Lewis asked whether there was a "baby cooking right now."

Andy Cohen Ben and Andy Cohen | Credit: ALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty

Earlier this year, in February, Cohen celebrated son Benjamin's 3rd birthday on the same day as his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

The pair couldn't stop grinning ear-to-ear as they posed next to Cohen's star.

Cohen looked dapper in a navy blue suit, crisp white shirt, black tie, and black shoes while kneeling down next to his star and his son Benjamin, who looked comfy in khaki pants, a red and blue flannel, a navy blue puffer vest that matched his dad's suit, and brown leather velcro shoes.