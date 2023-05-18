Andy Cohen Warns Anderson Cooper Toddler Beds Are a 'Nightmare': 'They Now Have Free Will'

Andy Cohen tells Anderson Cooper that toddler beds are a "nightmare" in their chat for CBS Sunday Mornings

By
Angela Andaloro
Published on May 18, 2023 01:19 PM
Andy Cohen Warns Anderson Cooper Toddler Bed Leads to Kids 'Coming at You at All Hours': 'Power Shifts'
Andy Cohen and son Benjamin, Anderson Cooper and son Wyatt. Photo: Andy Cohen/Instagram, Anderson Cooper/Instagram

Andy Cohen doesn't think Anderson Cooper is ready for life after toddler beds.

The Bravo personality, 52, chatted with the CNN host, 55, about their kids on CBS Sunday Mornings, with Cohen asking Cooper if his oldest — son Wyatt, 3 — is in a toddler bed.

"No, what is your obsession with the toddler bed?" Cooper asks.

Cohen — dad to daughter Lucy, 12 months, and son Ben, 4 — scoffs and replies, "Call me when Wyatt moves to a toddler bed."

Cooper wonders, "how hard can a toddler bed be?" to which the Watch What Happens Live deadpans, "You are messing with your life."

"Basically, what we're all doing, with all due, is keeping our children in a cage, which is the crib," he asserts, to which the Anderson Cooper 360° host — who is also dad to son Sebastian, 15 months — starts laughing.

"I mean, they can't get out," Cohen states, proclaiming, "The toddler bed is a nightmare."

"They now have free will and are coming at you at all hours. All of the rules? No more," Cohen says. "The lines are blurred and the power shifts."

"Young Benjamin holds the keys to the castle."

