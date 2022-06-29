The Watch What Happens Live host is also father to son Benjamin Allen, 3

Andy Cohen Twins with 8-Week-Old Daughter Lucy in Adorable Selfie: 'We See Each Other'

Andy Cohen is one proud dad!

The Watch What Happens Live host, 54, shared an adorable selfie with 8-week-old daughter Lucy Eve on Tuesday in which they both wore matching white outfits and stared into each other's eyes. Lucy looked too cute in her baby onesie and sported a colorful bandaid on her leg.

"We See Each Other….." Cohen captioned the Instagram post, seemingly a nod to when former Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes hashed out her drama with Kandi Burruss during the Season 7 reunion.

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania showed her love in the comments section with three heart emojis, while Suzanne Somers wrote, "So darling."

Cohen celebrated his first Father's Day as a dad of two this month. On his Instagram Story, he posted a picture of him, Lucy and his 3-year-old son, Benjamin Allen, cuddled up together in bed.

"Father's Day 2022," Cohen captioned the sweet photo.

The family welcomed Lucy in late April; Cohen announced her birth at the time with a surprise Instagram post.

He's since showed off his newborn daughter on social media. The Real Housewives producer recently shared a picture of his daughter being cradled in his arms in a cute yellow sundress, writing, "All dressed up and nowhere to go."

During a recent appearance on Sirius XM's Jeff Lewis Live, Cohen revealed he still has a number of remaining embryos and said he would let his two children use them when they want to start families of their own.