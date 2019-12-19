Andy Cohen Reveals He Has at 'Least One Embryo' Left and Is 'Thinking About' a Second Child

There may be a little brother or sister on the way for Benjamin Allen soon!

During a guest appearance on SiriusXM Radio Andy’s Jeff Lewis Live, Andy Cohen revealed on Tuesday that he has “at least one” embryo remaining, after his son was born in February.

“I’m thinking about it,” said the Watch What Happens Live host, 51, after host Jeff Lewis asked whether there was a “baby cooking right now.”

“I have two. I have a boy and a girl. What do you have?” continued the Flipping Out alum, 49, who’s already dad to 3-year-old daughter Monroe Christine. But Cohen would only say, “I have at least one.”

“So I have more viable embryos than you have,” Lewis joked. “And I have very low sperm count, by the way.”

“I’m good,” quipped Cohen.

Cohen’s comments echo ones he made in June, when he told Extra, “I might consider having another [child] — I’m thinking about it.”

Lewis also asked his guest during Tuesday’s show whether he had a profile on Raya, an ultra-exclusive dating and social-networking app known for being used by celebrities.

Cohen’s answer? No, because “I’d rather be on something more accessible, like Tinder, which I am on.”

“I want to date real people. I don’t want to date people where they had to do something to get on this app. I’d rather date people who I could meet anywhere,” he added. “[Raya users are] vetted I want to meet unvetted.”

PEOPLE exclusively announced in September that Jeff Lewis Live was expanding to five days a week. The show first launched back in September 2017 as a weekly program, before moving to three days a week in September 2018.

Over the years, the show has grown in popularity, with listeners praising the famous house flipper and Bravo star for his uncensored take on news and pop culture, as well as his willingness to share behind-the-scenes details of his personal life and business.

The latter even includes transparency during the tough times, like his surrogate lawsuit, breakup from partner Gage Edward, custody battles, and friendship split from former Bravo costar Jenni Pulos.

As exciting of a listen as it has been for fans, the show has been equally rewarding for Lewis. “I have truly had so much fun,” he told PEOPLE last August.