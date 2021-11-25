"He makes it really easy. He's a cheerful, great kid, he makes it fun," Cohen said on KMOX

Andy Cohen Opens Up About Becoming a Single Dad Later in Life: 'I Learn Things Every Day'

Andy Cohen is loving the dad life!

The Watch What Happens Live host and St. Louis native was back in town with his son on Tuesday for Thanksgiving and appeared on the local news radio station KMOX — where he opened up about being a single father later in life.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"You know it's great, so far so good. I have a lot of support. I have a lot of women in my life who are helping me out, and he makes it really easy. He's a cheerful, great kid, he makes it fun. I learn things every day," Cohen, 53, said of parenting his son Benjamin Allen, 2½.

"I think also having a kid later in life is really fun, because you do sweat things, [but] I'm trying to be as laid back as I possibly can."

He added, "You want him to know you're around and you're always gonna be around, and that's hard for me because I have a lot of jobs. Believe it or not, I'm really in and out all day of my home. He gets to see me throughout the day which is great. I don't leave for my show until past his bed time. It really works out."

Andy Cohen Instagram Andy Cohen and Son Benjamin Allen | Credit: Andy Cohen Instagram

In November, Cohen shared a pair of photos of himself and his son as they stepped out in New York City for Halloween.

The father-son duo wore matching astronaut spacesuits in the post as they held hands and posed in front of Halloween decorations.

"We went to SPACE tonight!!!! Also, he LOVES lollipops! #Halloween," the proud dad captioned the Instagram post.

"We got home with this big bag of candy, and he kept saying, 'More candy! More candy!' He wanted more. We get home — he has not asked for the candy once. I put it in the closet. It's forgotten. He loves lollipops. 'Pop-pops.' And he got a bunch of pop-pops, but ...," he said.