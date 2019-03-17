Andy Cohen Shares Adorable St. Patrick's Day Photo of Son Benjamin Mid-Cry

Andy Cohen's newborn son was not having the sweet photo opportunity

Rachel DeSantis
March 17, 2019

The luck of the Irish was not on Andy Cohen’s side this St. Patrick’s Day — at least when it came to capturing a happy moment with his son.

The Watch What Happens Live host shared a hilariously adorable photo to Instagram Sunday featuring son Benjamin Allen, 5 weeks, mid-cry as the two posed in matching festive pajamas.

Cohen’s beloved dog, Wacha, was on hand, too, watching protectively over the newborn.

“Happy St. Patrick’s Day!” Cohen, 50, captioned the image, which shows father and son both sporting onesies that feature Snoopy, Woodstock and shamrocks.

The sweet photo was met with love from stars like Jerry O’Connell, who commented, “So cuuuute!!!” and Naomi Campbell, who left three green heart emojis.

RELATED: Andy Cohen Says He’s Still Figuring Out ‘Rhythm’ as Dog Trainer Defends Wacha’s Bond with Son

Newly minted Real Housewife of Beverly Hills Denise Richards also chimed in, writing, “I love his face and how cute is his big brother watching over him.” She also added a dog emoji and a crying laughing face.

Cohen welcomed Benjamin, his first child, via surrogate on Feb. 4.

“It’s not something in your mind — ‘Oh, I want to do this alone.’ But I like being alone,” Cohen told PEOPLE at the time of choosing to tackle fatherhood on his own. “I didn’t want to wait. To me it would have to be a very special person to say, ‘Let’s do this together.’ And I would love that, and that person could be having coffee down the street at this moment and I’ll meet him soon.”

RELATED: It’s All About the Benjamin! See Every Star Who’s Already Met Andy Cohen’s Newborn Son

In the weeks since welcoming his son, Cohen has been forced to defend himself against dad-shamers who claim he should keep Wacha away from the baby.

RELATED VIDEO: Andy Cohen Says Being a New Dad to Son Benjamin Is a ‘Dream’ but Jokes ‘Sleep Is Another Story’

Wacha’s trainer Brandon McMillan addressed the drama on Tuesday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live, explaining that he’s trained Wacha for four years and that it’s perfectly safe for the pooch to spend time around the child.

“I know that dog very well. I’ve seen him with your baby. My professional opinion: Wacha is very safe with your kid, so everybody out there who suddenly became a dog trainer on the internet, please shut the hell up!” McMillan said.

