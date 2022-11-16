Andy Cohen Cuddles Baby Lucy and Says 'Good Night' to Fire with Son Ben on Cozy Night In: Photo

Andy Cohen is dad to daughter Lucy Eve, 7 months, and son Benjamin Allen, 3

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 16, 2022 02:48 PM
Photo: Andy Cohen/Instagram

Andy Cohen is ready to cozy up indoors with his favorite people.

On Tuesday, the Radio Andy host shared some sweet moments from his night at home with his kids on his Instagram Story.

The first photo shows Cohen cuddling up with daughter Lucy Eve, 7 months, who wears a long-sleeved black, white, and pink leopard print onesie. Lucy looks over at the camera as her dad kisses her cheek.

The Watch What Happens Live, 53, personality then shared an adorable video where he sits with his legs stretched out toward the fireplace and enjoys a chat with son Benjamin Allen, 3.

Andy Cohen/Instagram

"So Ben, first fire of the winter, what do you think?" Cohen asks his son.

"Um, yeah," Ben sweetly replies.

"It's been good right? It's about to burn out. There it goes," Cohen says, saying little goodbyes to the fire with Ben repeating him.

"See you again tomorrow night at dinner time," the Bravo personality says, with Ben echoing the same carefully. "Bye, love you fire. Good night."

Couldn’t have asked for a sweeter birthday!
Andy Cohen Instagram; Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

While speaking with PEOPLE recently about ByHeart's Feed Fest, Cohen opened up about how he's had a "total shift in priority" living as a father of two.

"I'm choosing to stay home with them so much more than I ever would have," he shared. "I was not someone who ever stayed at home, so my priorities have just totally changed."

With the new addition of a second child, the TV personality said one of his biggest challenges is time management.

"Just when I think I've had a lot of really quality time with Ben, I have to go to Lucy and sit with her and I just want to look in her face and I want her to see me and hear my voice and know that I'm here," he explained. "It's just about juggling time management with the two of them."

