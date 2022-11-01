Andy Cohen and Son Ben Dress Like Skeletons as Daughter Lucy Makes Halloween Debut as Cinderella

Andy Cohen is celebrating his first Halloween as a father of two to daughter Lucy, 6 months, and son Benjamin, 3

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 1, 2022 11:00 AM
Andy Cohen and Son Ben Dress Like Skeletons as Lucy Makes Her Halloween Debut as Cinderella
Photo: Andy Cohen Instagram

Andy Cohen is loving Halloween as a father of two!

The Radio Andy host, 54, stepped out to enjoy trick or treating with his two kids, daughter Lucy Eve, 6 months, and son Benjamin Allen, 3, on Monday, sharing photos from the night on Instagram.

The family of three celebrated the special holiday in New York City, with Cohen and Ben wearing matching skeleton jumpsuits as they walked hand-in-hand down a West Village street.

Cohen also shared Lucy's first Halloween costume, with the infant sweetly dressed as Cinderella in a pretty pale blue dress, completing her look with a sweet tiara headband.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/andy-cohen/" data-inlink="true">Andy Cohen</a> and Son Ben Dress Like Skeletons as Lucy Makes Her Halloween Debut as Cinderella
Andy Cohen Instagram

Earlier this month, the Watch What Happens Live host shared an adorable set of photos on Instagram with Lucy at BravoCon.

"Bring your Daughter to #BravoCon Day!" Cohen captioned the post.

The Bravo star additionally opened up about his role as a dad during an "Ask Andy" event, where he shared his best parenting advice with fans.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/andy-cohen/" data-inlink="true">Andy Cohen</a> and children
Andy Cohen/Instagram

"Get help. Just try to be present," he told audience members. "Figure out your relationship with your phone. Try to have fun. And get help."

"I am not someone who's ever been plagued with a lot of self-doubt, but being a parent you start questioning a lot of things, so just be easy on yourself," added Cohen.

Asked which Bravo celebrity the dad of two would trust to watch Ben and Lucy, Cohen said, "I would trust any of them because is that something they really want to f--- up? And they're all good moms."

Related Articles
Andy Cohen daughter Lucy
Andy Cohen Brings Daughter Lucy to BravoCon as He Shares His Best Parenting Advice: 'Be Present'
Andy and Sarah Jessica Parker and Andy and Kelly
Andy Cohen Says Sarah Jessica Parker and Kelly Ripa Helped Him Find Nannies: 'I Lean on Them'
Andy Cohen, Anderson Cooper
Andy Cohen Says 'Daddy Needs Help' When It Comes to Dating — and Wants BFF Anderson Cooper on Tinder!
Meghan McCain/Instagram
Pregnant Meghan McCain Shows Off Her Bump in Skeleton Onesie — Complete with Baby — on Halloween
Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper Joke About How Their Weekends Have Changed Since Becoming Dads. https://www.instagram.com/p/CjdZwLtIJ_A/ Andy Cohen /Instagram
Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper Joke About How Their Weekends Have Changed Since Becoming Dads
Andy Cohen with his son Benjamin
Andy Cohen Introduces Son Ben, 3, to Cher's Music: 'She Reminded Him of Elsa and He Loved It'
Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper
Andy Cohen Says He Doesn't 'Feel Heard' as He Compares Parenting Challenges with Anderson Cooper
Andy Cohen/Instagram
Andy Cohen Shares Adorable Photo with 'Bright-Eyed' Daughter Lucy: 'Sweet as Pie'
Andy Cohen Shares Adorable Photo of Lucy as She Turns 3 Months Old
Andy Cohen Shares Adorable Photo of Daughter Lucy in Pajamas as She Turns 3 Months Old
Andy Cohen children
Andy Cohen Hilariously Compares Son Ben's Outfit Choice to Baby Lucy: Hers 'Is Flawless'
Andy Cohen, Kelly Ripa
Kelly Ripa Enjoys Morning Playdate with Andy Cohen's Baby Daughter Lucy: 'Two Cuties'
Andy Cohen car ride. https://www.instagram.com/p/CiIo2J2p9Vb/
Andy Cohen Shares Relatable Videos of Son Ben's Meltdowns During Car Ride Home from Vacation
Andy Cohen and daughter Lucy
Andy Cohen Shares Adorable Selfie With His Baby Girl Lucy Wearing 'First Bow' in Her Hair
andy cohen
Andy Cohen Shares Sweet New Photo of Baby Lucy, 3 Months, Peering at Him with Her Big Blue Eyes
Andy Cohen Performs for Baby Lucy: ‘I Love Singing to My Girl’
Watch Andy Cohen Perform Grateful Dead's 'Candyman' for Baby Lucy: 'I Love Singing to My Girl'
Andy Cohen and children
Andy Cohen's Son Ben, 3, Plays with Baby Sister Lucy, 10 Weeks, in Sweet Family Selfie