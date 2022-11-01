Andy Cohen and Son Ben Dress Like Skeletons as Daughter Lucy Makes Halloween Debut as Cinderella

Andy Cohen is loving Halloween as a father of two!

The Radio Andy host, 54, stepped out to enjoy trick or treating with his two kids, daughter Lucy Eve, 6 months, and son Benjamin Allen, 3, on Monday, sharing photos from the night on Instagram.

The family of three celebrated the special holiday in New York City, with Cohen and Ben wearing matching skeleton jumpsuits as they walked hand-in-hand down a West Village street.

Cohen also shared Lucy's first Halloween costume, with the infant sweetly dressed as Cinderella in a pretty pale blue dress, completing her look with a sweet tiara headband.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Earlier this month, the Watch What Happens Live host shared an adorable set of photos on Instagram with Lucy at BravoCon.

"Bring your Daughter to #BravoCon Day!" Cohen captioned the post.

The Bravo star additionally opened up about his role as a dad during an "Ask Andy" event, where he shared his best parenting advice with fans.

"Get help. Just try to be present," he told audience members. "Figure out your relationship with your phone. Try to have fun. And get help."

"I am not someone who's ever been plagued with a lot of self-doubt, but being a parent you start questioning a lot of things, so just be easy on yourself," added Cohen.

Asked which Bravo celebrity the dad of two would trust to watch Ben and Lucy, Cohen said, "I would trust any of them because is that something they really want to f--- up? And they're all good moms."