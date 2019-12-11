Andy Cohen Reveals His Son Benjamin Said 'Dada' for the First Time — Right When He Left the Room

Andy Cohen hit a parenting milestone on Tuesday.

The Bravo host revealed on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that his 10-month-old son Benjamin Allen spoke, calling out to Cohen by a special name.

“My son said ‘Dada’ today for the first time,” Cohen, 51, gushed to guest Seth Meyers.

Sadly, Cohen didn’t hear baby Benjamin’s word. “He said it about me,” Cohen explained. “I closed the door to leave and he goes, ‘Dada.’ So I didn’t hear it!”

Meyers — who shares sons Ashe Olsen, 3, and Axel Strahl, 20 months, with wife Alexi Ashe Meyers — could relate to Cohen’s experience.

“My one-and-a-half year old always says ‘bye’ when it’s too late,” he joked to Cohen. “We’ll say, ‘Say bye to your grandparents’ and he’ll do nothing. And then the minute they leave, he’s like, ‘Bye.’ “

OMG @Andy reveals that his son said "dada" for the first time today! 👶🏻🍼 #WWHL pic.twitter.com/H30eWmABdy — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) December 11, 2019

That wasn’t the only parenthood moment that Cohen and Meyers, 45, bonded over.

Also during Tuesday’s WHHL, the two played a game of “Never Have I Ever,” during which they each sipped drinks while they made their way through various fatherhood experiences.

Both seemed pretty united as dads, admitting to using their children as excuses to get out of annoying plans, clapping back at being dad-shamed, rolling their eyes over the choice of a celebrity baby name, and secretly thinking their children are cuter than other babies.

They were split, though, over a few things. Cohen, for one, jokingly admitted to resenting Benjamin during a hangover and secretly wishing someone would swaddle him and rock him to sleep — two things Meyers claimed he never did. Cohen, too, said he had tried Benjamin’s baby food. “I have not,” Meyers insisted. “No, no …”

On the other hand, Meyers took a sip when asked if he’s “cried over how cute a tiny an article of baby clothing is.”

“I haven’t cried over it, but I’ve carried on,” said Cohen.

Back in November, Benjamin was named PEOPLE’s Cutest Baby Alive in the annual Sexiest Man Alive issue.

“Fatherhood is a new adventure every day, and watching Ben grow has been a total joy and eye-opening joy ride,” Cohen told PEOPLE of his son, adding that the ups and downs of having a baby have been more than worth it.

“It can feel overwhelming,” Cohen said of raising Benjamin. “But when he looks back at me and smiles or laughs at something I say, everything feels right.”

It’s certainly been an exciting 10 months for Benjamin, judging from the Instagram photos Cohen has posted.

The two have traveled together, gone on play dates, and spent plenty of time snuggling. Benjamin has even met his dad’s famous friends like Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, Anderson Cooper, Jimmy Fallon and Vicki Gunvalson. And of course, he formed a close bond with Cohen’s rescue dog Wacha right off the bat.

Back in February, Cohen opened up about finding a surrogate to bring his dream of being a dad to fruition.

“I worked with an incredible surrogate,” he told PEOPLE at the time. “She was in California. Surrogacy is illegal in so many states, including New York. I don’t understand why. It’s a voluntary process, obviously.”

“My surrogate just viewed it as, she was giving me the ultimate gift. She gave me life,” Cohen added. “So I’ll be forever indebted to her.”

The surrogate gave birth to Benjamin on Feb. 4 with the Bravo star in the room.

“I had been hoping that he would have a full head of hair, and he really over-delivered,” Cohen joked at the time. “That was the first thing you see, the head of hair coming out. And I was amazed.”

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen airs Sundays-Thursdays (11 p.m. ET) on Bravo.