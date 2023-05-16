Andy Cohen Shares Video of Son, 4, Having a Meltdown as He Returns from Book Tour: 'Welcome Back'

Andy Cohen didn't get too warm of a welcome when he returned from his book tour.

On Sunday, the Watch What Happens Live star, 54, posted a reel on his Instagram mid-toddler meltdown.

"Welcome back from book tour, Daddy! #DaddyDiaries," Cohen captioned the relatable clip.

The video began with Cohen asking his son Ben, 4, if he's crying because he's been given a cookie, to which Ben hilariously responded that it's not because of the cookie, but rather that he's had to share a bit with his sister Lucy, 12 months.

"So you're crying because I gave you a cookie? Is that why you're crying?" Cohen asked his son. "Because I ripped a little piece off for Lucy so that you would share with her? Well, I think it's nice for you to share."

To quell some of Ben's sobs, Cohen tried to make a deal with his son by saying that maybe Lucy will share a bit of her cookie with Ben. "No! Sit at Lucy's table," Ben cried in response, getting up and walking around his father as the Bravo star asked him to sit and eat his cookie with him.

"I shouldn't have given you the cookie, maybe none of these problems would've happened," Cohen quipped at the end.

The Bravo star recently spoke up about his parenting experience while promoting his book The Daddy Diaries: The Year I Grew Up in May 2023 at New York City's 92NY.

"I'm the only gay parent at Ben's nursery school and the only single parent," Cohen told his longtime friend and collaborator Anderson Cooper. He noted that he was "so grateful" for their friendship "because Ben sees Wyatt [Cooper's son] with two dads."

He continued, adding that his son "has been saying lately, 'I want another daddy, I want another daddy.' And it's so cool to me that he knows that it would be a daddy."

"My son has excellent gaydar, what can I say?" Cohen joked.