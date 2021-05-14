Andy Cohen Once Had His Son's Diaper Fall Out of His Pocket While Checking Out a 'Super Hot' Guy

Diaper disaster!

During Thursday's episode of Conan, Andy Cohen, 52, opened up about a recent flirting fail involving his 2-year-old son Benjamin Allen's diaper while the father-son duo were going out to dinner.

Cohen explained to host Conan O'Brien that he was taking his son out to a nearby diner when the awkward incident occurred.

"I was walking down the street with my son the other day, I was taking him to this diner around the corner for an early dinner on a Sunday," he began. "I didn't feel like bringing his diaper bag and I just put a diaper and some wipes in my pocket."

"I didn't realize but it was all coming out of my pocket on the street," Cohen said, motioning to his back pocket. "And of course it's when I'm checking out this super hot guy."

Cohen also dished on his recent dating experiences since welcoming a son into his life.

The star said while he hasn't dated in a "very long time" due to the pandemic, it was "very weird" when he previously went out on dates.

"People are like, 'Oh so you have a kid?' And I'm like 'Yeah let's look at the nanny cam!' " he said with a laugh. "When they see the nanny cam it makes it all very real to people."

Despite Cohen's uncomfortable experiences, the talk show host can't get over his son's cuteness. Back in March, the father of one shared that Benjamin has started to say "I love you," which is "melting my heart."

"And he can't really say it," Cohen added, before adorably mimicking Ben's sweet attempts at saying, "I love you."

News of Ben's speech milestone came over a month after the toddler turned 2. To mark the special occasion, Cohen shared a sweet social media post with a heartfelt message to his son.

Posting a photograph of Ben hugging a teddy bear as he wore a pair of plaid pajama bottoms and a complimenting shirt, Cohen wrote of the Instagram snapshot, "Ben turns 2 today! He is my true delight and I can't imagine life without him. ♥️."

Ben was born via surrogate back in February 2019, making Cohen a first-time father.