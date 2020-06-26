Why Andy Cohen's Approach to Showing Son Ben on TV Has Shifted amid Coronavirus Crisis

Ben, 16 months, has been popping up in dad Andy Cohen's broadcasts as of late — like a recent WWHL episode where he met Anderson Cooper's new son, Wyatt

Andy Cohen might have a budding TV star on his hands, even if he didn't initially anticipate son Benjamin Allen making his silver-screen debut this early!

The Watch What Happens Live host recently chatted with Extra about his 16-month-old son, recalling how he "was barely showing Ben on my social media" before starting to work from home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"I certainly had never shown him on television. Now I am broadcasting from home all the time and I'm like, 'Hey, Ben, want to be on TV?' " says Cohen, 52.

One such recent session took place last weekend, when Ben became acquainted with Anderson Cooper's 8-week-old son Wyatt Morgan for the first time over video chat, during the Father's Day episode of WWHL.

"It was really fun [to introduce him to Wyatt], and the thing that tickles me is I know these guys are going to be in each other's lives forever," Cohen tells Extra. "It's fun they will have this little moment in time on television they can see and look back on."

Ben may be young, having just celebrated his first birthday in February, but his dad is already making sure his music palette is rich in songs outside of the preschool sect.

"He is very familiar at this point with both the Grateful Dead and Madonna," says Cohen, who has long been open about his love for the Dead.

"He has heard more Grateful Dead than 'Baby Shark,' I will tell you that much," the Bravo star jokes.

After testing positive for COVID-19 on March 20, Cohen — who returned to hosting both WWHL and his SiriusXM radio show from his New York City home — previously opened up on Today about reuniting with Ben, from whom he had to be separated for 12 days while recovering from the virus.

The father of one gave an update on his health in his interview with Extra, revealing that a recent chest exam showed "cloudiness" in his lung, which doctors said was to be expected.

"I had a chest X-ray a few weeks ago and there was a little cloudiness in the lung. They said that's commensurate for someone who is recovering," said Cohen. "Otherwise I feel pretty good."

The TV personality also mentioned that he regained the pounds he'd dropped during his battle with coronavirus. "I lost a ton of weight and I gained it all back," he said.