His Little Peanut! Andy Cohen Shares Sweet Photo of Son Benjamin, 5 Months, in Snoopy Bath Towel

Baby Benjamin Allen is Andy Cohen‘s very own Peanut!

On Monday, Cohen shared an adorable new photo of his 5-month-old son to Instagram. Presumably snapped after bath time, the picture showed Ben — who locked eyes with the camera — wrapped in a white towel with a plush Snoopy over his head (Pottery Barn sells a similar bath wrap for $49.50).

The Watch What Happens Live host, 51, captioned the sweet post-bath image with three heart emojis.

Snoopy, the bright-eyed beagle who originated in Charles M. Schulz‘s comic strip Peanuts, has long been a favorite of Cohen’s. Various items featuring the character are placed on the clubhouse set of the Bravo host’s late-night show. He has also been known to gift his friends who have babies, like Hoda Kotb, with oversized plush Snoopys.

Ben even has Snoopy bedding, which retails at Target for $39.

Cohen welcomed Ben via surrogate on Feb. 4, sharing the first photos of his baby boy with PEOPLE. Since then, he has posted many cute moments with Ben on his Instagram feed, including shots from his “first summer.”

Earlier this month, the Bravo star — who also just celebrated 10 years of hosting WWHL — told PEOPLE he sometimes feels overwhelmed by parenthood, both when he’s with his son and otherwise. But he has become a pro when it comes to handling the intense feelings.

“I just say, ‘Okay, deal with what’s happening today,’ ” Cohen said. “The whole thing is overwhelming. … The stuff and gear, that’s part of what makes it so overwhelming.”

He also revealed to PEOPLE just how much life has changed since settling into his routine as a dad.

“When it started, I wanted to go out every night after the show and celebrate the show. Even though I have a reputation of being like, a major party guy, I’ve calmed down quite a bit. Now, a night out for me is dinner at 8 o’clock,” he said, adding that his son is “great” and “smiling a lot.”

None of that has stopped Cohen from loving every moment of fatherhood. In fact, he told PEOPLE earlier this month that he isn’t ruling out becoming a father of two while his first child is still young.

“If I did it, I would say I would need to do it [within] the next few years,” the new dad said of giving Ben a sibling. “My sister is three years older than me and I loved that.”