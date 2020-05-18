Andy Cohen Has a 'PJ Party' with Son Benjamin in Matching Jammies

It's jammies time for Andy and Benjamin Cohen!

On Sunday, the Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen host, 51, shared a sweet photo on Instagram of himself and 15-month-old son Benjamin Allen all-smiles while posing beside each other in matching leaf-covered pajamas.

"Three cheers for PJ Party!" Andy captioned the sweet father-son shot.

Many of Andy's famous friends gushed over his post, including Bravo stars like Dorinda Medley, who commented, "Omg this is magic and pure happiness needed right now! X."

Said Real Housewives of New Jersey's Teresa Giudice, "Love the pj's 😍," while Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Dorit Kemlsey wrote, "So cute."

Housewives Melissa Gorga and Margaret Josephs also commented on the sweet post — as did Amy Schumer, who wrote, "Tearing up!" while Ali Wentworth wrote of Ben, "He's the cutest!

Cohen, who welcomed Ben — his first child — last February through a surrogate, has been sharing many Instagram photos of the duo together as they continue to social distance in New York City amid the coronavirus pandemic.

But in March, the father and son were briefly separated when Cohen tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the Bravo host to self-quarantine for 12 days.

Image zoom Andy Cohen/Instagram

After Cohen recovered from the virus, he was able to reunite with Ben, which he called "delightful" on the Today show on March 31.

“I can’t say it was one from a movie, I joined him playing blocks and he immediately started knocking down what I was making,” Cohen joked. “But he was delighted, his face lit up, he touched me a lot. [He] was very sweet."

Cohen later shared the moment to Instagram, writing, “I’ve hosted reunions for years, but yesterday’s was the best one yet ♥️.”

Image zoom Andy Cohen/Instagram

While Cohen is still a father of one, he recently revealed to fans in an Instagram Q&A session that he'd "love to" have more children in the future.

He also said that Ben keeps him "hopeful" amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.