Andy Cohen Says He and Son Benjamin Are 'Madly in Love' and Talks Taking Him on Walks

Andy Cohen his 15-month-old son Benjamin Allen are "madly in love," the Bravo host tells PEOPLE.

And Cohen says that despite the current coronavirus pandemic, he is trying to stay focused on the positives, like spending more time with little Ben and finding new activities for them to do together.

"He's walking now in a way that I can take him out on the street for walks, so that's a totally new thing," says Cohen, 51. "I wish that I could take him to the playground, but I just can't yet, so I love taking him out on walks."

"I mean, it sounds really simple, but the way that he grabs my finger — it's just really sweet," adds the father of one.

Cohen is currently gearing up for Radio Andy Theater, a special edition of his radio show in which actors and comedians come together for a live reading of a Real Housewives episode.

Cohen will narrate the episode — "Ain't No Party Like a Hamptons Party" — which aired last month on Bravo. Cheri Oteri will play Sonja Morgan, with Amy Phillips as Singer, Michael Rapaport as Dorinda Medley and Phoebe Robinson as new housewife Leah McSweeney.

"I'm excited about this cast. I cannot wait to see what Cheri Oteri does as Sonja — I mean, that's hilarious," Cohen tells PEOPLE. "And Phoebe Robinson as Leah I just think is brilliant. Michael Rapaport always kills as Dorinda, and I know Dorinda is flattered."

Cohen adds that he's particularly excited for the upcoming Radio Andy Theater because it's the first time he's done an episode from a season of Real Housewives that is still airing.

"I obviously had seen the episode months ago, and then when it aired people were just going out of their minds about how funny it was," he says. "I caught a midnight re-air of this episode at my house, the night that it aired, and I was howling. I was able to watch it just as a viewer lying there in bed and I was howling with laughter."