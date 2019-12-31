Andy Cohen's Son, 10 Months, Knocks Off Anderson Cooper's Glasses Ahead of Dad's NYE Hosting Gig

Image zoom Andy Cohen (R) and Anderson Cooper with Cohen's son Benjamin

It’s baby Benjamin Allen‘s first New Year’s Eve — and Andy Cohen couldn’t be prouder.

The Watch What Happens Live host, 51, was joined on Tuesday by his 10-month-old baby boy and Anderson Cooper for a “New Year’s Eve prep” session ahead of the longtime friends’ joint hosting gig for CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live.

In video footage shared to Cohen’s Instagram Story, little Ben has gotten ahold of his dad’s badges for the evening, playing with the items as Cohen says from behind the camera, “Ben is playing with my credentials.”

“Ben, do not lose these,” he playfully chides his son, before holding up the badge with his photo on it and joking, “Isn’t this a terrible picture of your father? Horrible.”

“Here, play with Anderson‘s. These, you can do anything you want [with],” Cohen encourages Ben, giving the little guy his friend’s credentials. “Oh, Anderson gets the hot picture. Yeah, play with that.”

Image zoom Andy Cohen's Instagram Story Andy Cohen/Instagram

Image zoom Andy Cohen's Instagram Story

“Yeah yeah yeah, there ya go,” says the father of one as Ben waves both sets of credentials around, one in each hand. “They go together! Yeah!”

In a later Instagram Story video, Ben sits atop Cooper’s lap as Cohen and the CNN anchor, 52, fawn over him — and soon, the youngster makes an unexpected move, ripping Cooper’s glasses right off his face in his excitement.

Cooper didn’t seem to mind, though, commenting on a photo from the trio’s hangout session, “Best baby ever!”

“New Year’s Eve Prep Meetings are a whole lotta fun this year! See you tonight on CNN starting at 8 Eastern!” Cohen captioned the photo post.

Image zoom Andy Cohen's Instagram Story

Cooper and Cohen, who have been friends for more than 20 years, sat down with PEOPLE in 2017 to discuss their New Year’s Eve co-hosting gig (it was Cohen;’ first year, while Cooper has been doing the show since 2002).

“Andy is who he is and he’s kind of the life of the party wherever he goes,” Cooper said, adding of his expectations for their interaction on the show, “I think it’s going to reflect our friendship and the comfort we have with each other and the dynamic of our relationship.”

“We’re as curious to see where it goes and what happens! We’re both eager and excited about it,” he added.

New Year’s Eve Live airs beginning at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday on CNN.