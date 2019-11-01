Dynamic Duo! Andy Cohen Shares Photo of Son Benjamin in His First-Ever Halloween Costume

Andy Cohen and his son Benjamin Allen are two peanuts in a pod!

The father-son duo celebrated Benjamin’s very first Halloween on Thursday by dressing up as Snoopy and Woodstock from the Peanuts comics.

Cohen, 51, showed off their adorable costumes on Instagram in photos that were snapped as the proud dad held his 8-month-old son and walked him through the streets of New York City.

The Watch What Happens Live host wore a giant white dog onesie that had a red collar around its neck and his head strategically placed inside the beloved beagle’s mouth, while Benjamin sported a fuzzy yellow onesie.

Like his father, the infant had his head peeking out of Woodstock’s mouth.

In the second photo, which was snapped from behind, Cohen continued his stroll down the sidewalk as he held his son in his arms. Keeping it simple, Cohen captioned the two images, “First Halloween.”

The father of one also celebrated the occasion by reposting a photo on his Instagram Stories, showing himself and Benjamin arriving at a house for some trick-or-treating.

The pair were snapped by Rebecca Hessel Cohen walking up the residence’s front stairs and towards a large bowl of candy.

“Thanks for the candy!” Cohen captioned the sweet shot.

Benjamin has had quite an exciting month.

Last weekend, Cohen’s baby boy got together with fellow Bravo star Ryan Serhant‘s daughter Zena, also 8 months. The babies enjoyed a fun bonding session, where they played together while surrounded by their dads and Zena’s mom Emilia Bechrakis Serhant.

In a video Serhant shared to his Instagram Stories, Cohen and Bechrakis Serhant, 34, sat on the floor with the babies, while the Million Dollar Listing New York star, 35, recorded the adorable footage.

“Smile!” Serhant said from behind the camera. “Zena, say hi to your boyfriend!”

He captioned the clip, “Their first play date!” and tagged both his wife and the Watch What Happens Live host.

Both Bravo stars welcomed their first children this past February, just weeks apart. Benjamin was born first, via surrogate on Feb. 4, and the Serhants welcomed Zena just 22 days later, on Feb. 26.

Since then, Cohen has shared tons of cute snapshots and videos to his Instagram feed and Story.

One recent image saw the father-son duo in selfie mode, grinning at the camera as they lounged in bed. Notably, little Benjamin sported a St. Louis Blues hockey T-shirt — a nod to his dad’s hometown.

Earlier this month, the two also visited the Statue of Liberty. Cohen couldn’t resist the photo-op, lifting his son into the air Lion King style, with Lady Liberty in the background.

With Benjamin’s first Halloween in the rearview mirror, Cohen is now looking forward to sharing even more milestones with his son.

“First day of school, bar mitzvah, just tucking him in, being on the beach with him,” the television host told PEOPLE shortly after Benjamin’s birth. “I’m in a place in my life where I have a pretty generous schedule and where I can afford to pick up and go somewhere for the weekend.”

“I’m excited to go on adventures with him and show him the world,” he added. “I want to see him running around a big green yard. I want to teach him to swim.”