Andy Cohen Shares Sweet Message for Son Benjamin on His 2nd Birthday: 'My True Delight'

Happy birthday, Benjamin Allen Cohen!

On Thursday, Andy Cohen's adorable son celebrated his 2nd birthday and the Bravo star marked the special occasion with a sweet social media post.

Sharing a photograph of Ben hugging a teddy bear as he wore a pair of plaid pajama bottoms and a complimenting shirt, Cohen, 52, wrote, "Ben turns 2 today! He is my true delight and I can't imagine life without him. ♥️," in the caption of the Instagram snapshot.

In the comments section of the post, a slew of Cohen's famous friends also wished the youngster a happy birthday, including an array of women from various Real Housewives franchises.

Ben was born via surrogate back in February 2019, making Cohen a first-time father.

Sharing a black-and-white photo of himself holding his son on Instagram to celebrate his arrival at the time, Cohen wrote, "I'm in love. And speechless. And eternally grateful to an incredible surrogate. And I'm a dad. Wow."

"Tonight, I want you to be the first to know that after many years of careful deliberation, a fair amount of prayers and the benefit of science — if all goes according to plan, in about six weeks time I'm going to become a father," he shared at the time.

Shortly after Ben's birth, Cohen chatted exclusively with PEOPLE about becoming a dad and the powerful moment he first met his baby boy.

"I was in the delivery room. I had been hoping that he would have a full head of hair, and he really overdelivered," he joked at the time. "That was the first thing you see, the head of hair coming out. And I was amazed."

After Cohen "cut the umbilical cord" himself, doctors cleaned Ben off and brought him over to the new dad, who then went skin-to-skin with his newborn for the first time.

"He was so alert for the first two hours. His eyes were wide open. He didn't cry; he was just calm," Cohen recalled to PEOPLE. "I kind of have no words for it."