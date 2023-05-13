Andy Cohen Reveals Son Tells Him He Wants Another Dad: 'Maybe I'll Fall in Love' (Exclusive)

Andy Cohen's son is not beating around the bush when it comes to family matters.

The Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host, 54, reveals to PEOPLE, "[Ben] says to me, 'I want another daddy.'"

Cohen says he responds to Ben, 4, by saying, "'Well, maybe I'll fall in love one day, and you will have another daddy.'"

He adds, "But it's so great. It's great for my sense of community of having other gay dads around for Ben to see that we all make families."

Cohen is dad to son Ben and 12-month-old daughter Lucy.

The Bravo star also revealed that he was surprised by Ben's wishes.

"I was surprised when he said, 'I want another dad.' I was like, 'Isn't that interesting that he knew that it would be another dad?' and that he didn't say, 'I want a mom. I want you to get a mom.'"

Asked if Ben knows that every family looks a little different, Cohen says, "Yeah. He knows that some kids have one dad, some kids have two dads, some kids have two moms. Some kids have a mom and a dad. He knows the whole spectrum."

Cohen's daughter Lucy just celebrated her 1st birthday last month, which he commemorated by posting an adorable photo of the two of them, alongside a golden "1" balloon.

"Happy birthday, sweetheart! ❤️," he captioned the post.