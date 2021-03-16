The Bravo star welcomed his baby boy via surrogacy in February 2019

Andy Cohen Reveals Son Ben, 2, Started Saying 'I Love You': It's 'Just Melting My Heart'

Andy Cohen is over the moon about three special words his son Benjamin Allen Cohen can now say.

During Monday's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the 52-year-old Bravo star and father of one gave an update on his 2-year-old son when asked by a guest from his virtual audience what his favorite and least favorite things are that Ben does.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"My favorite thing is he started to say, 'I love you' two nights ago," Cohen revealed. "That just is melting my heart."

"And he can't really say it," the TV host added, before adorably mimicking Ben's sweet attempts at saying, "I love you."

On the flip side, "My least favorite thing that he does is he is starting to test his limits," Cohen said of Ben, adding that "he's starting to throw things at me. And that's not fun."

Image zoom Ben Cohen | Credit: Andy Cohen Instagram

News of Ben's latest speech milestone comes over a month after the toddler turned 2. To mark the special occasion, Cohen shared a sweet social media post with a heartfelt message to his son.

Posting a photograph of Ben hugging a teddy bear as he wore a pair of plaid pajama bottoms and a complimenting shirt, Cohen wrote of the Instagram snapshot, "Ben turns 2 today! He is my true delight and I can't imagine life without him. ♥️."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Ben was born via surrogate back in February 2019, making Cohen a first-time father.

Sharing a black-and-white photo of himself holding his son on Instagram to celebrate his arrival at the time, Cohen wrote, "I'm in love. And speechless. And eternally grateful to an incredible surrogate. And I'm a dad. Wow."

Image zoom Andy and Benjamin Cohen | Credit: Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

Shortly after Ben's birth, Cohen chatted exclusively with PEOPLE about becoming a dad and the emotional moment when he first met his baby boy.

"I was in the delivery room. I had been hoping that he would have a full head of hair, and he really overdelivered," he joked at the time. "That was the first thing you see, the head of hair coming out. And I was amazed."

After Cohen "cut the umbilical cord" himself, doctors cleaned Ben off and brought him over to the new dad, who then went skin-to-skin with his newborn for the first time.