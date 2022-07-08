Andy Cohen's Son Ben, 3, Plays with Baby Sister Lucy, 10 Weeks, in Sweet Family Selfie

The family of three is currently enjoying time away in Sag Harbor, New York

Andy Cohen is soaking up time with his little ones.

The Bravo star, 54, shared an adorable family selfie on Friday morning featuring his two kids, son Benjamin Allen, 3, and newborn daughter Lucy Eve, 10 weeks.

In the cute photo posted on Instagram, Cohen sits on a couch with his baby girl resting on his legs. While the TV personality smiles for the selfie, Ben is focused on his little sister and sweetly places one hand on her head and the other on her leg.

"☀️ good morning! ☀️," he captioned the happy shot.

The family of three is currently enjoying their time away in Sag Harbor, New York, as seen on Cohen's Instagram Stories. On Thursday, he shared a photo while out to lunch for lobster rolls with Ben.

Last week, Cohen documented a relatable moment in his car when his two young kids cried in the back seat as he drove. In the video, Cohen jokingly grimaced and made faces as son Ben tried to talk through his tears.

Little sister Lucy added some high-pitched cries of her own as Cohen clutched the steering wheel like he's bracing himself.

"Summer should be fun," Cohen jokingly captioned the clip.

Couldn’t have asked for a sweeter birthday! Credit: Andy Cohen Instagram; Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Cohen welcomed Lucy via surrogate in April and son Ben via surrogate in February 2019. At the time, he told PEOPLE he "didn't want to wait" any longer to become a father, even if it meant doing it as a single parent.