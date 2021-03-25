Andy Cohen Reveals 'Really Cute' Way Son Ben, 2, Wakes Up Anderson Cooper's Wyatt for Playdates

"We're just always amazed," Andy Cohen tells PEOPLE of the budding friendship between Ben and Wyatt, who turns 1 year old next month

Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper's hangouts look a little different nowadays — but they certainly aren't complaining.

Cohen, 52, opens up to PEOPLE about watching his son Benjamin Allen, 2, bond with Cooper's nearly 1-year-old son, Wyatt Morgan, saying the longtime pals are "amazed" by their children's budding friendship.

"It's really cute. We're just always amazed," Cohen tells PEOPLE. "We go over there every Saturday or Sunday for a visit. It's great, Anderson and I are basically just killing time between our kids' naps at this point. It's great to see them."

And while Ben and Wyatt love to play together, there's one tradition between the two that Cohen finds especially adorable.

"We'll get over there and Wyatt will be sleeping and Anderson will say, 'Do you want to come into his room to wake him up with me?' " he says. "And Ben's like, 'Yeah.' And so they go in there and they wake them up and it's really cute."

"Ben always gives Wyatt a hug and gives him a kiss," Cohen adds.

Ben and Wyatt met in person this past September, for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic. (They had previously met virtually back in June, on Father's Day.)

And when Ben isn't over at Cooper's house playing with Wyatt, Cohen jokes the toddler has already mastered the art of binge-watching television.

"He's really into trucks. And there's a show on Netflix called Trash Truck, which he loves," says Cohen. "He's obsessed with it. And there's only like 10 or eight episodes and we've seen every one so many times."