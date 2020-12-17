"You can do it!" the Bravo star tells his son as they hold hands and walk through deep snow

Andy Cohen Steps Out with Son Ben, 22 Months, to Experience His 'First Big Snowstorm': 'Awesome!'

Let it snow!

After a layer of fresh, white snow was left on New York City overnight, Andy Cohen took his son Benjamin Allen, 22 months, outside to enjoy the weather. Sharing a wholesome video of the toddler trudging through the "deep" snow piles, the father of one expressed his excitement in sharing the winter moment.

"You can do it!" Cohen, 52, tells his son in the clip while holding his hand as they brave through the oncoming icy winds. "Wow! Deep, right? Oh my God, this is awesome. Look at this day!"

"❄️ first big snowstorm! ❄️," Cohen, 52, captioned the Instagram post.

Last week, the Bravo personality celebrated the second night of Hanukkah in a sweet Instagram post that featured himself lighting his menorah while holding Ben. In the snapshot, Cohen, dressed in a fancy blue suit, smiled while holding Ben in his arms as the toddler pointed toward the menorah, which was lit up with two of the eight candles.

"🕎 Happy Hanukkah! 🕎," Cohen captioned the father-son shot.

Cohen welcomed his first child via surrogate in early February 2019, announcing his son's arrival on Instagram with a black-and-white photo of himself holding the then-infant. "I'm in love," Cohen wrote alongside his post at the time. "And speechless. And eternally grateful to an incredible surrogate. And I'm a dad. Wow."