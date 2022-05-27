Andy Cohen's Son Ben, 3, Adorably Offers to Help His 'Frustrated' Dad in the Car: 'He's Got My Back'
Andy Cohen's son Benjamin Allen is here to problem solve!
The Watch What Happens Live host, 53, shared a video with his 4.7 million followers Thursday on Instagram showing his 3-year-old son offering to "help" his dad, who was behind the wheel of the car.
"Ben, sometimes when I drive I get a little frustrated. What should I do?" Cohen asked his son, who was sitting in the backseat.
"Sometimes, when you get frustrated, I'll help you," the toddler responded.
Cohen thanked Ben and prodded his son to explain, asking, "How are you going to help me?" Ben responded, "Just help you."
"He's got my back…," Cohen captioned the video.
Last month, Cohen expanded his family by welcoming baby Lucy Eve via surrogate on April 29.
"HERE'S LUCY!!!!! Meet my daughter, Lucy Eve Cohen! She's 8 lbs., 13 oz., and was born at 5:13 pm in New York City!!!" the Bravo host captioned an Instagram post announcing her birth.
"Her big brother can't wait to meet her! Thank you to my rock star surrogate (ALL surrogates are rockstars, by the way) and everyone who helped make this miracle happen. I'm so happy."
Days later, Cohen posted an adorable photo of Ben meeting his newborn sister. In the picture, the young boy gently placed a kiss on Lucy's forehead.
"When Ben met Lucy ♥️," he captioned the snapshot.