Andy Cohen Snaps Sweet Selfie with 6-Week-Old Daughter Lucy: 'All Dressed Up and Nowhere to Go'
Andy Cohen loves spending time with his little girl.
On Tuesday, the Bravo star, 54, shared a sweet selfie on Instagram featuring him and his 6-week-old daughter Lucy Eve hanging out together at home.
In the cute shot, Cohen smiles for the camera while cradling baby Lucy, who looks too cute in a yellow sundress with flowers.
"All dressed up and nowhere to go….. ♥️," he captioned the adorable post, which garnered lots of responses from his famous friends.
Hoda Kotb commented on the snap, "Ohhhhh myyyyy," while Mark Consuelos and Lindsay Lohan both dropped strings of red heart emojis.
"Awe blue eyes !! a doll with those little cheeks," added Real Housewives of Atlanta's Porsha Williams.
"Precious baby!" wrote Ali Wentworth, while Rosie O'Donnell replied, "awwwww so beautiful"
Cohen welcomed Lucy in late April, announcing the birth of his daughter in a surprise Instagram post. He is additionally dad to son Benjamin Allen, 3, whom Cohen also welcomed via surrogate.
He's since been sharing photos and videos of Lucy on social media, including a recent post in which he caught her up on all the latest Bravo news (including the premiere of The Real Housewives of Dubai).
Another iconic photo showed the moment Ben was introduced to his little sister.
"When Ben met Lucy ♥️," the father of two wrote alongside the sweet snap of his son gently kissing his daughter's head.