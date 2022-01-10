The Bravo star treated his 2-year-old son to the "best burger in NYC" while out to lunch together in the West Village

Andy Cohen Shares Sweet Photo from Burger Date with Son Ben, Says Taking Him to Lunch Is a 'Joy'

Burger buddies!

On Sunday, Andy Cohen took his 2-year-old son Benjamin Allen out to lunch at the Corner Bistro in New York City's West Village and documented their adorable father-son date.

In a photo shared to Instagram, the 53-year-old Bravo star sits across the table from his little boy and smiles at his son as he takes a bite of his hamburger.

"Taking Ben out for lunch is a JOY!" Cohen writes. "And if you're looking for the best burger in NYC, look no further than Corner Bistro."

Cohen and his son, whom he welcomed via surrogate, recently celebrated both Christmas and Hanukkah together, sharing several photos from their holiday festivities on Instagram.

On Christmas Day, Cohen shared a sweet snap of Ben playing with a few of his toys next to the Christmas tree. Some of the presents under the tree included a Peanuts character set featuring Charlie Brown and Snoopy, as well as a few toy airplanes.

"🎄 Merry Merry! 🎅🏽" Cohen captioned the snap.

He also shared a cute family snapshot to Instagram while lighting the menorah with Ben on the first night of Hanukkah.

"Happy Hanukkah!" Andy captioned the smiling shot with his son.

In an interview with Forbes last month, Cohen opened up about balancing work to keep parenthood the priority.

"I just really am vigilant about trying to balance out my schedule," he told the magazine. "The good thing about my schedule is I'm in and out all day. I wake up with him every morning. I get him ready and then today, I went to radio, did that for a couple hours. I was home in time for lunch," he explained.