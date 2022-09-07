Andy Cohen Shares Adorable Photo with 'Bright-Eyed' Daughter Lucy: 'Sweet as Pie'

Andy Cohen is all about balancing work with a bit of play.

The Bravo personality had a busy morning that included getting in quality time with both of his kids before heading to work on Wednesday.

In videos shared on his Instagram Story, Cohen played doctor with son Benjamin Allen, 3, with the Watch What Happens Live host sitting on the floor as his son examined him with play tools.

"Early morning Dr. appointment," Cohen captioned the video, where he could be heard asking, "I'm sick again?"

"You still have a pretty bad cold though, 'cause your sick," Ben explained.

"I am?" Cohen played along, rolling his eyes playfully, "Oh God, I'm sick. I've got to go to work. Do you have any medicine for me?"

Cohen asked if what Ben was holding was medicine and he agreed before shoving it in Cohen's mouth. "Ow, that's the medicine?" he asked as Ben continued taking his temperature with a toy forehead thermometer until his dad got a clean bill of health.

"I'm better? Aww, doctor thank you," Cohen said sweetly. "Oh doctor, give me a hug."

"Aww, you made me all better," he added, pulling Ben in closer for a kiss.

Later, on his way to work, Cohen joked, "Now that my doctor has cured me of all my ailments, I'm heading into Radio Andy."

He also shared a photo on the couch with daughter Lucy the same morning. The 4-month-old wore a cream-colored two-piece outfit with lavender print.

"She is so bright-eyed & sweet as 🥧," he captioned the shot.

Earlier this week, Cohen was joking about son Ben's car ride meltdowns, sharing some of the hilariously relatable moments on Instagram. One video showed Cohen telling Ben that he's been "watching Bob the Builder for six hours while I packed the car up. You can't want to watch more!"

"I do," he hysterically replied.

Cohen jokingly yelled about vacation being over and briefly growled at the camera while Ben declared, "I want to go back!"