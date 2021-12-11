Andy Cohen Shares an Adorable Moment with Son Benjamin at Dinner: 'Slow Down, Daddy'

Andy Cohen explained on Instagram how he was urging his son Benjamin to eat his dinner when the 2-year-old laid down the law

They grow up so fast!

Andy Cohen shared a cute story on Friday of how his 2-year-old son Benjamin Allen spoke up when he told him to finish his dinner.

On his Instagram Story, the Bravo star, 53, posted a selfie video from his kitchen, explaining, "I just told my son to finish his meatballs and I was getting a little hopped up, and he turned to me, and he goes, 'Slow down, daddy.' "

After giving a stunned expression, Cohen added, "It's begun! Wow!"

Last month, Cohen spent his Thanksgiving holiday with his son as well as his mother Evelyn, 84, back home in Missouri.

The Watch What Happens Live host posted on his Instagram Stories at the time that the father-son duo flew to St. Louis together to see family for the holiday.

In the Instagram Story, Cohen sat down with his mother as she went through his baby book while he laughed along.

"Andy is still very much the same as last year," Evelyn said, reading from the book. "He still has a terrible temper. When he's mad, the closest thing to him is liable to come flying at you. When he's reprimanded or does not get his way, he spits. He says dumb head and shut up."

"That's terrible! How old was I?" Cohen asked his mother, who said he was just 3 at the time (just a little older than his son Benjamin is now).

In this week's issue of PEOPLE, Cohen opened up about his close relationship with his mother, who inspired his new book, Glitter Every Day: 365 Quotes from Women I Love.

"She always celebrated me being myself," Cohen told PEOPLE of his mom. "She empowered me."

He also credits his mom with keeping him grounded. "She taught me to speak my mind. And she keeps me on my toes," Cohen said. "She'll text me after Watch What Happens Live and say, 'That was horrible,' or 'Those guests are boring,' or 'You look fat.' She's a major ballbuster. But when she texts, 'That was a great show,' I know she means it."

While Cohen and his mom said they've always been close, their bond grew even tighter after he came out to her in the late 1980s.

"It definitely brought us closer," said Cohen. "She'd found a letter I wrote to someone in which I expressed my fear about telling more people I was gay. She thinks I left it out on purpose so she would find it. She confronted me about it, and I told her I was gay. We both started crying, and it was very emotional. But moments later she said, 'I probably would've hated your wife anyway.' It was so funny and so true."

Soon after Cohen came out, Evelyn decided to begin volunteering for the LGBTQ community.

"I decided I needed to do something about AIDS, because I was scared to death he was going to die," Evelyn shared. "I got involved with Doorways, which provides housing for people with HIV/ AIDS. It was a big relief to me, to meet all of these really wonderful people I hadn't known before and to be able to contribute something."