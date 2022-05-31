Cohen welcomed daughter Lucy Eve via surrogate in April, and is also dad to 3-year-old son Benjamin Allen

Andy Cohen Shares Adorable Picture of His Baby Girl: 'Good Morning from Little Lucy!'

https://www.instagram.com/p/CeL0u5COpGZ/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= bravoandy Verified Good morning from Little Lucy! ♥️ 10h; Andy Cohen -- (Photo by: Ralph Bavaro/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Andy Cohen is totally smitten with his beautiful baby girl!

The Watch What Happens Live host, 53, shared an adorable picture of his 1-month-old daughter, Lucy Eve, as she relaxed in a cute pink-and-white floral onesie while staring off into the distance on Instagram on Monday, captioning the photo, "Good morning from Little Lucy! ♥️"

Cohen's followers and famous friends couldn't get enough of the latest photo of his little bundle of joy – whom he welcomed via surrogate in April – flocking to the comment section to gush over his little girl.

"HELLO LUCY!" Cravings author Chrissy Teigen wrote, while supermodel Naomi Campbell also showed her love by simply writing, "Lucy ❤️❤️❤️."

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight earlier this month, the Bravo celeb opened up about what he's looking forward to when it comes to being a girl dad.

"It's exciting! I'm already looking at her trying to think of how I want to do her hair. Very excited to do her hair. I have a lot of ideas that I'm workshopping," he told the outlet, boasting that he "already knows how to braid."

"I've got the greatest up-close view of hairdos every night on Watch What Happens Live. So I'm gonna give her a wet look one day. I'm gonna put [hair] pieces in. I have a lot of motivation," he quipped. "I talk to the hair and makeup people every night at my show."

Cohen is also dad to 3-year-old son Benjamin Allen, whom he welcomed via surrogate in February 2019.

Earlier this month, the TV personality shared a sweet photo of the moment Ben was introduced to his little sister.

"When Ben met Lucy ♥️," Cohen wrote alongside the sweet snap of Ben gently planting a kiss on baby Lucy's head.

Cohen announced Lucy's birth in an Instagram post showing him cradling his newborn baby girl, writing, "HERE'S LUCY!!!!! Meet my daughter, Lucy Eve Cohen! She's 8 pounds 13 oz and was born at 5:13 pm in New York City!!!"