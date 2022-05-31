Andy Cohen Shares Adorable Picture of His Baby Girl: 'Good Morning from Little Lucy!'
Andy Cohen is totally smitten with his beautiful baby girl!
The Watch What Happens Live host, 53, shared an adorable picture of his 1-month-old daughter, Lucy Eve, as she relaxed in a cute pink-and-white floral onesie while staring off into the distance on Instagram on Monday, captioning the photo, "Good morning from Little Lucy! ♥️"
Cohen's followers and famous friends couldn't get enough of the latest photo of his little bundle of joy – whom he welcomed via surrogate in April – flocking to the comment section to gush over his little girl.
"HELLO LUCY!" Cravings author Chrissy Teigen wrote, while supermodel Naomi Campbell also showed her love by simply writing, "Lucy ❤️❤️❤️."
Meanwhile, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards added, "She is so beautiful Andy ❤️."
While speaking with Entertainment Tonight earlier this month, the Bravo celeb opened up about what he's looking forward to when it comes to being a girl dad.
"It's exciting! I'm already looking at her trying to think of how I want to do her hair. Very excited to do her hair. I have a lot of ideas that I'm workshopping," he told the outlet, boasting that he "already knows how to braid."
"I've got the greatest up-close view of hairdos every night on Watch What Happens Live. So I'm gonna give her a wet look one day. I'm gonna put [hair] pieces in. I have a lot of motivation," he quipped. "I talk to the hair and makeup people every night at my show."
Cohen is also dad to 3-year-old son Benjamin Allen, whom he welcomed via surrogate in February 2019.
Earlier this month, the TV personality shared a sweet photo of the moment Ben was introduced to his little sister.
"When Ben met Lucy ♥️," Cohen wrote alongside the sweet snap of Ben gently planting a kiss on baby Lucy's head.
Cohen announced Lucy's birth in an Instagram post showing him cradling his newborn baby girl, writing, "HERE'S LUCY!!!!! Meet my daughter, Lucy Eve Cohen! She's 8 pounds 13 oz and was born at 5:13 pm in New York City!!!"
"Her big brother can't wait to meet her!" he added at the time. "Thank you to my rock star surrogate (ALL surrogates are rockstars, by the way) and everyone who helped make this miracle happen. I'm so happy."