"Yesterday was Take Your Son To The Clubhouse Day!" Andy Cohen, 53, wrote alongside a picture of his son Benjamin Allen, 2, on the set of Watch What Happens Live

Andy Cohen Shares Adorable Picture of His 2-Year-Old Son Benjamin at Work on the WWHL Set

Andy Cohen had a sweet companion accompany him to work on Wednesday!

The Bravo star, 53, shared a cute photo to his Instagram feed on Thursday, showing his 2-year-old son Benjamin Allen seated on one of the chairs in the Bravo Clubhouse, where Cohen films his long-running series Watch What Happens Live.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the picture, Benjamin is seen pointing at a bookshelf behind him, likely at any one of the interesting items on the shelves.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Yesterday was Take Your Son To The Clubhouse Day!" Cohen captioned the snap, geolocating it at the Bravo Clubhouse.

The Real Housewives producer, who has hosted WWHL since 2009, became a father to Benjamin via surrogate in 2019.

In August, Cohen opened up to PEOPLE about how his dating life has changed since welcoming his son, saying the stakes are "absolutely" higher now that he is a father.

RELATED VIDEO: Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper Face Off in Diaper Changing Competition — See Which Dad Wins!

"Now there's an endgame," he said, noting that he has more than just himself to consider when choosing a potential partner. "Are you going to be a good stepfather? It's changed everything."

So what does Cohen look for in a relationship?