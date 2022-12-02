Andy Cohen Shares Adorable Photo of Daughter Lucy, 7 Months, Smiling in Her Rainbow Pajamas

Andy Cohen is dad to Ben, 3, and daughter Lucy, 7 months

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 2, 2022 01:49 PM
Andy Cohen's daughter Lucy
Photo: Bryan Bedder/Getty; Andy Cohen/Instagram

Lucy Eve is one happy little girl!

Andy Cohen shared an adorable new photo of his 7-month-old daughter on his Instagram Story Thursday, showing the infant smiling while getting help standing up on the couch.

In the cute snap, little Lucy wears a pair of white pajamas printed with different colored rainbows and has a small yellow clip in her hair. She looks directly at the camera with her big blue eyes as someone holds her up and Lucy stretches her arm out toward the photographer.

Cohen added Dolly Parton's "Baby I'm Burnin'" in the background as Lucy bounces. In addition to Lucy, the Radio Andy host, 54, is also dad to son Benjamin Allen, 3½.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/andy-cohen/" data-inlink="true">Andy Cohen</a> daughter Lucy
Andy Cohen/Instagram

Last month, Cohen chatted with PEOPLE about how he's navigating his new role as a dad of two, saying that he's had a "total shift in priority" since welcoming his kids.

"I'm choosing to stay home with them so much more than I ever would have," he shared. "I was not someone who ever stayed at home, so my priorities have just totally changed."

As a single parent, Cohen emphasized the importance of "being supported."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/andy-cohen/" data-inlink="true">Andy Cohen</a> and children
Andy Cohen/Instagram

"Make sure you have help," he added.

With the new addition of a second child, the TV personality said one of his biggest challenges is time management.

"Just when I think I've had a lot of really quality time with Ben, I have to go to Lucy and sit with her and I just want to look in her face and I want her to see me and hear my voice and know that I'm here," he explained. "It's just about juggling time management with the two of them."

