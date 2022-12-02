Andy Cohen Shares Adorable Photo of Daughter Lucy, 7 Months, Smiling in Her Rainbow Pajamas

Lucy Eve is one happy little girl!

Andy Cohen shared an adorable new photo of his 7-month-old daughter on his Instagram Story Thursday, showing the infant smiling while getting help standing up on the couch.

In the cute snap, little Lucy wears a pair of white pajamas printed with different colored rainbows and has a small yellow clip in her hair. She looks directly at the camera with her big blue eyes as someone holds her up and Lucy stretches her arm out toward the photographer.

Cohen added Dolly Parton's "Baby I'm Burnin'" in the background as Lucy bounces. In addition to Lucy, the Radio Andy host, 54, is also dad to son Benjamin Allen, 3½.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last month, Cohen chatted with PEOPLE about how he's navigating his new role as a dad of two, saying that he's had a "total shift in priority" since welcoming his kids.

"I'm choosing to stay home with them so much more than I ever would have," he shared. "I was not someone who ever stayed at home, so my priorities have just totally changed."

As a single parent, Cohen emphasized the importance of "being supported."

"Make sure you have help," he added.

With the new addition of a second child, the TV personality said one of his biggest challenges is time management.

"Just when I think I've had a lot of really quality time with Ben, I have to go to Lucy and sit with her and I just want to look in her face and I want her to see me and hear my voice and know that I'm here," he explained. "It's just about juggling time management with the two of them."