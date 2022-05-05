Cohen welcomed baby Lucy on April 29, announcing the newest addition to his family in an Instagram post the same day

Andy Cohen Shares Adorable New Photo of His Baby Daughter Lucy: 'Going on a Picnic!'

Andy Cohen poses at the opening night of the Neil Simon play "Plaza Suite" on Broadway at The Hudson Theater on March 28, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage); https://www.instagram.com/p/CdJCLtiuy7u/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= bravoandy Verified Going on a picnic! 8h

Andy Cohen poses at the opening night of the Neil Simon play "Plaza Suite" on Broadway at The Hudson Theater on March 28, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage); https://www.instagram.com/p/CdJCLtiuy7u/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= bravoandy Verified Going on a picnic! 8h

Andy Cohen and his newborn daughter Lucy are having too much fun together!

In a new Instagram photo posted on Wednesday, the Bravo star, 53, shared another glimpse at his adorable baby girl, whom he welcomed via surrogate on April 29.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the shot, Lucy can be seen swaddled up cozily in a blanket printed with cartoon sheep while she sleeps.

"Going on a picnic!" Cohen wrote in the caption, seemingly joking about the red-and-white checkered sheet Lucy was napping on.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Cohen also shared more footage from their day together on his Instagram Story, snuggling Lucy in his lap while taking a moment to thank his pal and Real Housewives of New York alum Dorinda Medley for thinking of Lucy with a special gift.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/bravoandy/2830910304859494705 Credit: bravoandy/Instagram

"Look what Dorinda Medley got!" Cohen excitedly shared before revealing that Medley had gifted Lucy her "first pair of Gucci shoes."

"They're the first, but they won't be the last!" Cohen shared as he held up a tiny pink Mary-Jane to the camera, complete with buckle detailing on the toe. "Thank you, Dorinda, wow."

Cohen even kissed the shoe, calling the stylish pair "little beauties," before showing some love to Lucy, who slept soundly in his arms.

"Little beauties for a little beauty," Cohen cooed, before sweetly planting a kiss on his daughter's head.

Cohen also has another child, son Benjamin Allen, whom he welcomed via surrogate in February 2019.

Ben couldn't have been more loving when welcoming his new baby sister home – a moment Cohen adorably captured and shared on his Instagram earlier this week.

RELATED VIDEO: Andy Cohen Gave Surrogacy Advice to Kandi Burruss but Didn't Tell Her He Was Going Through It Too

"When Ben met Lucy ♥️," Cohen captioned the photo, where Ben can be seen planting a soft kiss on Lucy's forehead while he carefully holds her.