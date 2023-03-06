Andy Cohen Admits to 'Shaming' Son Ben, 4, for Spilling Milk in Video: 'Walk a Mile in My Shoes'

Andy Cohen is owning up to having an upset reaction and "shaming" his 4-year-old son Ben for making a mess in the kitchen.

On Saturday, Cohen shared a video on his Instagram Story showing that son Ben had spilled milk off of a countertop in their kitchen, leaving a puddle on the floor and spillage across the cabinets.

"What did you do, Buddy? How did you get the milk there?" Cohen asked Ben, who could be seen off to the side trying to clean up the mess.

"I spilled it," Ben said sweetly.

"You spilled it? Is this the way you want to start the day? Huh?" Cohen sternly replied.

The Bravo star, 54, later followed up about the situation in a candid video, sharing that he had received "a lot of DMs from people saying I was wrongly shaming Ben for spilling milk."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"You know, the truth is, it was three hours into my day, I'm jetlagged. I probably was shaming him," Cohen admitted. "Walk a mile in my shoes, what can I tell you? I did it."

Along with Ben, Cohen is also dad to 10-month-old daughter Lucy Eve.

In November, Cohen chatted with PEOPLE about how he's navigating his new role as a dad of two, saying that he's had a "total shift in priority" since welcoming his kids.

"I'm choosing to stay home with them so much more than I ever would have," he shared. "I was not someone who ever stayed at home, so my priorities have just totally changed."

As a single parent, Cohen emphasized the importance of "being supported."

"Make sure you have help," he added.